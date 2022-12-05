ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Trea Turner

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms on an eleven-year, $300 million contract with free agent shortstop Trea Turner Monday. After adding Turner, here's a look at the Phillies' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies added another big bat to their lineup Monday, agreeing to terms on an eleven-year, $300 million contract with free agent shortstop Trea Turner .

By adding Turner, the Phillies' offense should be even better in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies, including 2022 slash lines:

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

8) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

9) 2B Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

Obviously, there's no predicting how exactly manager Rob Thomson will line up his club come Opening Day in March. This is simply just an estimation.

The Phillies could add more to their roster before Opening Day. Their offseason is not over.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

