The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has recovered property stolen from Bellefonte storage units in Newton County. The Boone County Criminal Investigations Division was recently contacted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to assist them with an active, pending home burglary case in Newton County. During the search, investigators were able to recover thousands of dollars of property which had been reported stolen. Property recovered belongs to victims in both Newton and Boone counties, some of which had been stolen from Myer’s Storage in Bellefonte.

NEWTON COUNTY, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO