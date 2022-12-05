Read full article on original website
Linda S. Johnson
Linda S. Johnson, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Muscatine Humane Society.
