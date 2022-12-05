ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

flagpole.com

Flagpole Premieres: McKendrick Bearden, “Continental” Video

Many listeners may recognize McKendrick Bearden from his work with Grand Vapids and Heffner, but today he offers a glimpse at his first solo record with the video premiere of “Continental.”. Bearden began recording the upcoming album himself during the pandemic’s shutdown in 2020. His handmade stop-motion paper scenes...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Art Around Town

ACE/FRANCISCO GALLERY (675 Pulaski St.) Franni Thrasher, aka “Heaven4theYoung,” presents a solo exhibition of paintings in oil and watercolor, sculpture and film. On view by appointment through Dec. 9. Closing party and holiday print sale Dec. 18, 2–5 p.m. ARTWALL@HOTEL INDIGO ATHENS (500 College Ave.) New York-based...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Go Public’s New EP, And More Music News and Gossip

MAKE YOUR OWN MUSIC: Athens multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music instructor Julia Nyunt just released her second single of the year, and it’s named “Good Feeling.” It straddles a super-fine line between being straight-up R&B and simply R&B-adjacent. It’s got all the horns and swingy rhythms of early-mid 1970s soul, but also a decent smidge of self-care comfort à la Edie Brickell, although I would say Nyunt’s voice is stronger. The single released earlier this year, “Radio,” is similar in tone and vibe, but without the pronounced horn arrangement. It’s a smoother and, indeed, lovelier exhibition of Nyunt’s vocal skills, which are absolutely spot on. Find each of these on Spotify, and for more information, please see facebook.com/JuliaNyuntmusic.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way

R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students

ATLANTA - New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life. That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays. The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ celebrates its 100th episode!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major milestone is coming for a show filmed right here in Atlanta! Tyler Perry’s Sistas is celebrating its 100th episode tomorrow on BET. The show follows “single Black females navigating their ‘complicated love life,’ careers, and friendship.”. Cast member...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger

Atlantans love a good burger, and there’s been great debate over the years as to which restaurants serve the best. But for many Atlanta burger enthusiasts, the win undoubtedly goes to the General Muir and its iconic double-smash cheeseburger created by chef Todd Ginsberg. Here’s why. Ginsberg went...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Georgia 6th Grader Wants To Give Away Dolls For Christmas

If you ask Zoe Oli what she wants for Christmas, the Georgia 6th grader will tell you dolls. She doesn’t actually want them for herself, she wants to give them away for Christmas. How many dolls? Zoe wants to give away 1,000 dolls. Zoe’s mom told wsbtv.com about when...
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA

LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta Christmas Dining Guide

The days are merry and bright this Christmas season, and Atlanta restaurants are spreading cheer with Christmas meals and special hours over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday diners can hang the stockings, put the presents under the tree and then head to a local Atlanta eatery for a special celebration. After gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, 10th & Piedmont, Gilbert’s, and Sankranti welcome diners back for a change of pace.
