MAKE YOUR OWN MUSIC: Athens multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music instructor Julia Nyunt just released her second single of the year, and it’s named “Good Feeling.” It straddles a super-fine line between being straight-up R&B and simply R&B-adjacent. It’s got all the horns and swingy rhythms of early-mid 1970s soul, but also a decent smidge of self-care comfort à la Edie Brickell, although I would say Nyunt’s voice is stronger. The single released earlier this year, “Radio,” is similar in tone and vibe, but without the pronounced horn arrangement. It’s a smoother and, indeed, lovelier exhibition of Nyunt’s vocal skills, which are absolutely spot on. Find each of these on Spotify, and for more information, please see facebook.com/JuliaNyuntmusic.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO