flagpole.com
Flagpole Premieres: McKendrick Bearden, “Continental” Video
Many listeners may recognize McKendrick Bearden from his work with Grand Vapids and Heffner, but today he offers a glimpse at his first solo record with the video premiere of “Continental.”. Bearden began recording the upcoming album himself during the pandemic’s shutdown in 2020. His handmade stop-motion paper scenes...
flagpole.com
Athens GA Live Music Recap: Father Werewolf, Noise Mountain, Cliffdiver and Less Than Jake
With Gregory Frederick behind the camera, Athens GA Live Music seeks to document local and touring bands gracing stages across the Classic City. Explore the whole archive and subscribe to the channel here. Get up to speed with recent performances below, and remember to check Flagpole‘s music calendar each week to find out about upcoming shows.
wabe.org
'Black Nativity: A Gospel Music Experience' continues tradition at Ferst Center for the Arts
One of Atlanta’s most spectacular holiday traditions returns this year with “Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience,” on stage at the Ferst Center for the Arts through Dec. 18. The production presents the Christian Bible’s nativity story through song, dance, poetry, and scripture with a cast of nationally renowned performers.
flagpole.com
Art Around Town
ACE/FRANCISCO GALLERY (675 Pulaski St.) Franni Thrasher, aka “Heaven4theYoung,” presents a solo exhibition of paintings in oil and watercolor, sculpture and film. On view by appointment through Dec. 9. Closing party and holiday print sale Dec. 18, 2–5 p.m. ARTWALL@HOTEL INDIGO ATHENS (500 College Ave.) New York-based...
flagpole.com
Go Public’s New EP, And More Music News and Gossip
MAKE YOUR OWN MUSIC: Athens multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music instructor Julia Nyunt just released her second single of the year, and it’s named “Good Feeling.” It straddles a super-fine line between being straight-up R&B and simply R&B-adjacent. It’s got all the horns and swingy rhythms of early-mid 1970s soul, but also a decent smidge of self-care comfort à la Edie Brickell, although I would say Nyunt’s voice is stronger. The single released earlier this year, “Radio,” is similar in tone and vibe, but without the pronounced horn arrangement. It’s a smoother and, indeed, lovelier exhibition of Nyunt’s vocal skills, which are absolutely spot on. Find each of these on Spotify, and for more information, please see facebook.com/JuliaNyuntmusic.
4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way
R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students
ATLANTA - New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life. That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays. The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OPINION: Underground Atlanta’s ‘Mystery Man’ slowly tries to revive the attraction
Shaneel Lalani, the 33-year-old owner of Underground Atlanta, was bemused when I referred to him as a “mystery man” two ...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ celebrates its 100th episode!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major milestone is coming for a show filmed right here in Atlanta! Tyler Perry’s Sistas is celebrating its 100th episode tomorrow on BET. The show follows “single Black females navigating their ‘complicated love life,’ careers, and friendship.”. Cast member...
Eater
The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger
Atlantans love a good burger, and there’s been great debate over the years as to which restaurants serve the best. But for many Atlanta burger enthusiasts, the win undoubtedly goes to the General Muir and its iconic double-smash cheeseburger created by chef Todd Ginsberg. Here’s why. Ginsberg went...
LL Cool J, Bobby Brown, others get special awards at Urban One Honors (photos)
ATLANTA — LL Cool J, a towering pillar of hip-hop music and culture who has cranked out classic club cuts and anthems since the late 1980s, received a special award at the 5th annual Urban One Honors. The elegant soiree, which was hosted by singer Tank, will air on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to start a weed farm for Black men (video)
Rev. Jamal Bryant, the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, wants to open up a cannabis business so that he can attract more Black men to the church. “I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” Bryant deadpanned on the “Cool Soror With Rashan Ali” podcast....
wgac.com
Georgia 6th Grader Wants To Give Away Dolls For Christmas
If you ask Zoe Oli what she wants for Christmas, the Georgia 6th grader will tell you dolls. She doesn’t actually want them for herself, she wants to give them away for Christmas. How many dolls? Zoe wants to give away 1,000 dolls. Zoe’s mom told wsbtv.com about when...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA
LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
6 Things Only Tourists Do In Atlanta, According To Someone Born & Raised There
When visiting a big city, like Atlanta, GA, it's safe to assume that locals know best. One TikToker born and raised in The Big Peach uploaded a video telling others that there are things you should never do there if you don't know the area like the back of your hand.
Metro Atlanta Christmas Dining Guide
The days are merry and bright this Christmas season, and Atlanta restaurants are spreading cheer with Christmas meals and special hours over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday diners can hang the stockings, put the presents under the tree and then head to a local Atlanta eatery for a special celebration. After gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, 10th & Piedmont, Gilbert’s, and Sankranti welcome diners back for a change of pace.
