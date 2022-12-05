ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jaguars-Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 13 losses. The Jaguars were defeated by the Detroit Lions, while the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their matchup. Here's everything you...
NASHVILLE, TN
Baker shocks Raiders with 98-YD game-winning drive in Rams debut | THE CARTON SHOW

Expectations were not high for Baker Mayfield's first game in Los Angeles, but after only one practice with the Rams, he's able to lead his new team to a vindicating win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With a 98-yard game winning drive, Craig Carton decides whether Baker silenced the naysayers, and whether he can resurrect his career in Los Angeles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Heisman Trophy: The top 25 candidates to win it in 2023

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is college football's best-known and most-followed pageant, a popularity contest that rarely awards the sport’s most respected trophy to the best player in the sport — merely the best offensive player in the sport. The last defender to win the Heisman was Michigan defensive...
COLORADO STATE
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game

Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Bengals eye fifth straight win, but Browns remain thorn in Cincinnati's side

This is a critical AFC North matchup, as the Bengals can get one step closer to clinching the division and erasing the Browns' (slim) playoff hopes with a victory. Cincinnati's chances of winning the AFC North would jump to 97% by beating Cleveland, whose postseason odds would drop to 2% (0.1% in the division) in that scenario, according to FiveThirtyEight.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Browns-Bengals

The Cleveland Browns square off against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans, while the Bengals outpointed the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row, in their weekend matchup.
CLEVELAND, OH
Toronto plays Orlando on 3-game road slide

Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -8; over/under is 222.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Orlando looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Magic have gone 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is...
ORLANDO, FL
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out

The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
UTAH STATE
Blazin' 5: Fade Patriots, Lions upset Vikings, Steelers beat Ravens | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin’ 5 picks of Week 14, including Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions upsetting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Hear why the Baltimore Ravens are offensively broken, Cleveland Browns are surprisingly good vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers will upset the Seattle Seahawks, and why the Patriots offense is doomed.
Tubelis, Ballo lead Arizona over Indiana in Vegas Clash

Ąžuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 on Saturday night in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan

The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
