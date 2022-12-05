Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
FOX Sports
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jaguars-Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 13 losses. The Jaguars were defeated by the Detroit Lions, while the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their matchup. Here's everything you...
FOX Sports
Baker shocks Raiders with 98-YD game-winning drive in Rams debut | THE CARTON SHOW
Expectations were not high for Baker Mayfield's first game in Los Angeles, but after only one practice with the Rams, he's able to lead his new team to a vindicating win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With a 98-yard game winning drive, Craig Carton decides whether Baker silenced the naysayers, and whether he can resurrect his career in Los Angeles.
FOX Sports
Raiders blow lead vs. Baker Mayfield & Rams in 4th quarter stunner | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd is a shocked like many after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a 16-3 lead late in the 4th quarter to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Colin weighs in on why this loss is crushing for the Raiders.
BYU squeaks past No. 21 Creighton in game of runs
Rudi Williams scored 26 points to lead BYU to an 83-80 victory over No. 21 Creighton at the Jack Jones
FOX Sports
Mike White's impact, Von Miller's void and more questions ahead of Jets vs. Bills
The AFC East is wide open. As good as the Buffalo Bills (9-3) have been, they only have a two-game lead on the New York Jets (7-5). If New York wins, it can sweep Buffalo. With those wins in hand, all the Jets would need to do to pass the Bills is have an equal record or better.
FOX Sports
Heisman Trophy: The top 25 candidates to win it in 2023
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is college football's best-known and most-followed pageant, a popularity contest that rarely awards the sport’s most respected trophy to the best player in the sport — merely the best offensive player in the sport. The last defender to win the Heisman was Michigan defensive...
FOX Sports
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game
Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson leads struggling Broncos offense into matchup vs. rival Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Geoff Schwartz preview the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos matchup in Week 14. The group decides what would be considered a 'win' for Russell Wilson in the matchup vs. first place Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Bengals eye fifth straight win, but Browns remain thorn in Cincinnati's side
This is a critical AFC North matchup, as the Bengals can get one step closer to clinching the division and erasing the Browns' (slim) playoff hopes with a victory. Cincinnati's chances of winning the AFC North would jump to 97% by beating Cleveland, whose postseason odds would drop to 2% (0.1% in the division) in that scenario, according to FiveThirtyEight.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Browns-Bengals
The Cleveland Browns square off against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans, while the Bengals outpointed the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row, in their weekend matchup.
FOX Sports
Toronto plays Orlando on 3-game road slide
Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -8; over/under is 222.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Orlando looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Magic have gone 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 14 highlights: Mayfield, Rams pull off comeback win vs. Raiders
Week 14 of the NFL season kicked off with Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams pulling off an incredible come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Here are the highlights!. Starting off with a bang. Derek Carr & Co. set the tone early in this...
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Fade Patriots, Lions upset Vikings, Steelers beat Ravens | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin’ 5 picks of Week 14, including Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions upsetting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Hear why the Baltimore Ravens are offensively broken, Cleveland Browns are surprisingly good vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers will upset the Seattle Seahawks, and why the Patriots offense is doomed.
FOX Sports
Tubelis, Ballo lead Arizona over Indiana in Vegas Clash
Ąžuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 on Saturday night in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.
FOX Sports
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan
The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' composed but driven approach is perfect for league-best Eagles
Emotion is coursing through the city of Philadelphia's sporting heart right now, for there is no other way to be. Not when an Eagles season that doubles as a dream continues to unfurl, seemingly bringing fresh delights on a weekly basis. Not when some moderate summer optimism has transformed into...
Comments / 0