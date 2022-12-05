FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO DURING FOREST PATROL OF PUBLIC LANDS. On December 3rd, 2022, The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted another extra patrol detail on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. The detail aims to educate campers on the do's and don'ts of camping on public lands, including that a valid recreational permit is permitted for up to two weeks of total recreational camping in a 12-month period, but that during that time they may not damage the land with litter and other activities.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO