Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. Last Tuesday, the Council had a Strategic Planning Meeting with our lobbyist and facilitator Barry Aarons. We discussed two main issues during the this Strategic Meeting: The proposed regional park between Glassford Hill and the Granite Dells and the Airport Vicinity Overlay District.
Upcoming Holiday Events, Winter Pet Safety, Parade Winners Announced, Bill Belichick, is that You? | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
Arizona’s 80-Foot Rock Slide Is Basically a Natural Waterpark
Roughly six miles north of Sedona, Arizona, is Slide Rock State Park, one of the state’s most beloved outdoor attractions. From its stunning red rock formations to its natural water slides, the park is a popular outdoor summer destination for visitors who want to escape the heat of Arizona’s cities.
Here's why The Table at Junipine Resort is a must-visit in Sedona | Plate48
SEDONA, Ariz. — Some people use cookbooks. Brett Vibber cooks what he finds on, and in, the ground. "Beautiful, huh?" Vibber said, running his hands through huge slices of mushrooms he dug up the day before. "Just south of Flagstaff." These aren't your grocery store mushrooms...the little white button...
9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season
Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video
From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
Fit Body Boot Camp Celebrates Opening in Prescott
Fit Body Boot Camp, the popular national weight-loss training program, will hold an Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village, next to Nationwide Vision. Everyone who attends the event will receive a week of free workouts at Fit Body Boot Camp. Guests can also tour the facility, speak with Fit Body coaches, and enjoy giveaways, raffles, and complimentary fresh juice drinks from Vibes Juice Bar. Prescott’s Fit Body Boot Camp was opened by Jamaal McCoy in September 2022.
Planting Trees Wrapped in Burlap: Watters Podcast
In this Segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott give tips on planting trees wrapped in burlap. What steps should you take to plant your tree if it is wrapped in burlap? Also, learn the most reliable fruit trees for fruit production in the area and find out if you should still spray for aphids.
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
News From The Yavapai County Elections Department
Yavapai County Elections Department Central Tabulation Equipment Tested Successfully. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office successfully conducted the required Logic and Accuracy testing of the Yavapai County Elections Department central tabulation equipment today. Testing was mandatory prior to starting the recount of the General Election by a court order issued Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO
FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO DURING FOREST PATROL OF PUBLIC LANDS. On December 3rd, 2022, The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted another extra patrol detail on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. The detail aims to educate campers on the do's and don'ts of camping on public lands, including that a valid recreational permit is permitted for up to two weeks of total recreational camping in a 12-month period, but that during that time they may not damage the land with litter and other activities.
Recent String of Burglaries and Attempted Burglaries in Prescott and Prescott Valley – YCSO
YCSO Encourages Citizens to be Vigilant About Their Home Safety. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a string of 8 different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas in the past week. YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries in the Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas since December 3, 2022. Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as male, 6 ft tall, average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a beanie style hat.
Acker Night Street Closures for Friday, December 9 – City of Prescott
Closures to begin at 3 pm on Gurley and Montezuma Streets. Acker Musical Showcase will take place on Friday, December 9 starting at 5 pm. Affected street closures will begin at 3 pm and will remain in effect until approximately 10 pm Here are the Street closures for Acker Musical Showcase Night:
Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police
Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
Yavapai County School District Elections Certified
Impaired driver handed 58-year sentence by Yavapai County court
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — In 2020, Jonathan Floyd, 44, struck a van carrying a family of seven, killing two of the children. He was recently sentenced to 58 years in prison by the Yavapai County Superior Court. According to a court release, Floyd was driving southbound from the Las Vegas...
YCSO Investigating Suspicious Death of Burned Body in Vehicle
Yavapai County News – On December 4, 2022, at 5:45 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported vehicle fire with a person possibly inside, on Stoneman Lake Rd, 1/4 mile east of I-17 in the Sedona area. A man driving down I-17 called 911 to say he saw smoke and flames coming [...] This post YCSO Investigating Suspicious Death of Burned Body in Vehicle originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
