Northern New England’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in northern New England is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring...
MAINE STATE
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us

There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
MAINE STATE
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
MAINE STATE
Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House

A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
TOPSHAM, ME
Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine

For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
MAINE STATE
An Hour North of Presque Isle Maine Sits a Mountain Worth Billions in Rare Minerals

Maine could have billions of rare earth elements stuck in a mountain. According to the Portland Press Herald, Geologists have found a big concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals that are huge for U.S. defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. The problem is it's stuck in a 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It's Pennington Mountain about an hour north of Presque Isle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
1, 3, or 4-Day Dogsledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure

I've gone dog-sledding before and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dogsledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
MAINE STATE
11 New Places Open Inside the Maine Mall for the Holidays

A quick check of the calendar reveals that if you haven't started holiday shopping already, you're running out of time. Many of us use the online stores for the ease and convenience, but there's also still plenty of people who like to see and feel what they're buying before throwing down the cash.
MAINE STATE
$1.5 Million Winning Lotto Ticket Sold in Maine

If you regularly play the lottery here in the State of Maine, there is a chance you could be over a million dollars richer and not even realize it. According to WABI, the search is on for the holder of a winning Tri-State Megabucks ticket worth $1.5 million. Did you...
MAINE STATE
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England

Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

