WCTV
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
WCTV
Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a week after Trulieve employees were reportedly let go at a facility in Gadsden County, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday, against the largest medical marijuana operator in the U.S. A copy of the suit, provided to WCTV, alleges that...
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commission approves sidewalks for two elementary schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the application for funding that will be used for the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. The city unanimously approved the application for just under $1.3 million in funding from the Florida...
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
WCTV
Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was charged several thousand dollars by the City of Tallahassee. Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL
Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini seeks county GOP post in apparent play for Florida GOP Chair
The former lawmaker would need to win the county post to be eligible to run. A county Republican Executive Committee could determine if failed congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini runs for Republican Party of Florida Chair. Two prominent candidates, Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian...
thewestsidegazette.com
FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY DEVELOPMENTAL RESEARCH SCHOOL ESTABLISHES SPORTS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR PAST STUDENT-ATHLETES
~The FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the athletic accomplishment of former sports standouts. Submitted by Miles, Keith A. TALLAHASSEE, FL —In conjunction with the administration of Florida A&M University Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS), the FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) is being established to honor and celebrate the past accomplishments of former student-athletes who graduated from FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High School. The HOF Board of Directors has been hard at work creating this everlasting homage to those who have left an indelible mark on athletics at all levels, including while attending FAMU DRS-High, attending college and/or as a professional athlete. Additionally, the HOF will honor non-athletes who have been committed supporters of the athletic program at FAMU DRS-High in various way.
WCTV
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools announced Tuesday morning the new safety procedures for middle and high schools that will begin on January 1, 2023. The LCS is taking extra safety measures to keep schools and students safe and to prevent tragedies from occurring. “As you know, not...
Former Seminole helps outfit a home for the holidays for Tallahassee single mom
Bernice Sherman knew she was getting the keys to her new home Tuesday, but what she didn't know was that that home would be completely furnished, and she'd receive $5,000 for a down payment
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WALB 10
New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
thefamuanonline.com
Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?
Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
Tallahassee Urban League to host community forum
Tallahassee Urban League plans to host its first community policing forum of the season.
BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
