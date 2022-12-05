ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a week after Trulieve employees were reportedly let go at a facility in Gadsden County, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday, against the largest medical marijuana operator in the U.S. A copy of the suit, provided to WCTV, alleges that...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee City Commission approves sidewalks for two elementary schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the application for funding that will be used for the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. The city unanimously approved the application for just under $1.3 million in funding from the Florida...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Future of Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade in Peril

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The future of the popular Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade hangs in the balance after the non-profit that organizes it was charged several thousand dollars by the City of Tallahassee. Joe West, a notable name in the Tallahassee Veterans community, is speaking out after he says Veteran...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL

Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Anthony Sabatini seeks county GOP post in apparent play for Florida GOP Chair

The former lawmaker would need to win the county post to be eligible to run. A county Republican Executive Committee could determine if failed congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini runs for Republican Party of Florida Chair. Two prominent candidates, Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY DEVELOPMENTAL RESEARCH SCHOOL ESTABLISHES SPORTS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR PAST STUDENT-ATHLETES

~The FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the athletic accomplishment of former sports standouts. Submitted by Miles, Keith A. TALLAHASSEE, FL —In conjunction with the administration of Florida A&M University Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS), the FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) is being established to honor and celebrate the past accomplishments of former student-athletes who graduated from FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High School. The HOF Board of Directors has been hard at work creating this everlasting homage to those who have left an indelible mark on athletics at all levels, including while attending FAMU DRS-High, attending college and/or as a professional athlete. Additionally, the HOF will honor non-athletes who have been committed supporters of the athletic program at FAMU DRS-High in various way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
MOULTRIE, GA
WMBB

Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?

Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy