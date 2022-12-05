ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
Metro Council to vote on part of funding for new Titans’ stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vote by Metro Council on Tuesday night could move the Tennessee Titans a little closer to getting a new indoor stadium. The Metro Council will consider the 1% hotel tax increase on Tuesday and approval of the term sheet for the proposed stadium. Councilmember Brett...
Wedgewood-Houston neighbors rally against speedway redevelopment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wedgewood-Houston community members are coming together in opposition of a proposal to redevelop the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Neighbors said they already deal with noise issues from local and regional races at the track, and traffic issues from soccer games at Geodis Park. They’re concerned the addition of NASCAR races and concerts at a renovated speedway would only make the problems worse.
Nashville bar security undergo training due to Dallas’ Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Security guards working in Nashville bars will have to undergo safety training by Jan. 1. This is part of Dallas’ Law, new legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee. Dallas’ Law was named after Dallas Barrett, a man who was killed at a Nashville bar while...
Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year. So, what is the reason behind the jump?. Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know...
Dog flu cases on the rise

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
CMCSS named School Board of the Year by Tennessee School Boards Association

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education has been named the 2022 Tennessee School Boards Association School Board of the Year. The Tennessee School Boards Association annually honors a school board for excellent service. To be considered for this award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
