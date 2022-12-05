Read full article on original website
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on part of funding for new Titans’ stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vote by Metro Council on Tuesday night could move the Tennessee Titans a little closer to getting a new indoor stadium. The Metro Council will consider the 1% hotel tax increase on Tuesday and approval of the term sheet for the proposed stadium. Councilmember Brett...
WSMV
Wedgewood-Houston neighbors rally against speedway redevelopment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wedgewood-Houston community members are coming together in opposition of a proposal to redevelop the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Neighbors said they already deal with noise issues from local and regional races at the track, and traffic issues from soccer games at Geodis Park. They’re concerned the addition of NASCAR races and concerts at a renovated speedway would only make the problems worse.
Metro Council to make decision on license plate reader pilot program
Metro Council will hear public comment Tuesday ahead of their vote on a resolution, that if passed would allow the city to make a deal implementing license plate readers.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Democratic Party Officer Elections at January 21st Executive Committee Meeting
The Tennessee Democratic Party will hold their officer elections in January during their upcoming Executive Committee Meeting. Those interested need to submit their name by December 18th to be considered. Candidates should also plan on attending the meeting in Nashville on January 21, 2023. TNDP Officer Elections at January 21,...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees find way to care for patients after no pay
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
WSMV
Nashville bar security undergo training due to Dallas’ Law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Security guards working in Nashville bars will have to undergo safety training by Jan. 1. This is part of Dallas’ Law, new legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee. Dallas’ Law was named after Dallas Barrett, a man who was killed at a Nashville bar while...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
WKRN
Fugitive in custody in Middle Tennessee after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County. Fugitive in custody in Middle Tennessee after being …. A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County.
WSMV
Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year. So, what is the reason behind the jump?. Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know...
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
WSMV
Dog flu cases on the rise
Law enforcement officer shortage leads to hiring changes in Nashville
The shortage of law enforcement officers has both the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Metro Police Department looking at ways to attract new recruits with more money and flexible hours.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS named School Board of the Year by Tennessee School Boards Association
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education has been named the 2022 Tennessee School Boards Association School Board of the Year. The Tennessee School Boards Association annually honors a school board for excellent service. To be considered for this award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
