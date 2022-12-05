Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Sip and Stroll" Winners Announced
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau has announced the "Sip and Stroll" winners from Saturday's Christmas fun day. The four winners are:
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman 2022 Christmas Parade - December 3, 2022
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Christmas parade again this year, and it was one of the best! Thank you to all who worked so hard to create your floats and decorated vehicles, and to the CHS Band for joining in the fun! A special thank you to the Chamber for all their work to make it great! (Photo album #1 of 2)
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene. The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more. Whichever firm is […]
You’ll never guess what Abilene area businesses are thriving because of inflation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As rates of inflation continue to rise at a seemingly alarming rate, have you been hitting up the local secondhand stores for your needs? Abilene area thrift stores are reporting skyrocketing business this year, crediting the success to inflation. Two local thrift stores even told KTAB/KRBC this has the best year […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
View VFD to host chili fundraiser to help pay for new building
This Sunday The View Volunteer Fire Department invites you to their new headquarters for a fundraiser featuring chili as well as both live and silent auctions. We find out how you can come out and support these heroes. View Volunteer Fire Department Chili Fundraiser. View Volunteer Fire Department. 108 Grand...
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
Hendrick Health may soon be out-of-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield members
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Abilene residents with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health insurance have been confused by a letter they’ve recently received from the company, regarding a change between BCBS and Hendrick Health. The letter text, as obtained by BigCountryHomepage.com, was dated December 1, 2022, and reads as follows: Dear Valued Member, We […]
Could Abilene ISD add a 3rd high school? School board discusses district reconfiguration
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD school board members are continuing their discussion about reconfiguring the number of campuses, and for the first time, the idea of having three high schools was in the mix. At the workshop ahead of Monday night’s board meeting, Abilene ISD staff said they are going to make what they’re […]
First in U.S.: Some Dyess AFB planes could soon be Abilene road certified, what that means for drivers & city
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the early 1990s, the C-130 Hercules aircraft was used in the Gulf War to land on Iraq highways every seven minutes, providing supplies for the military. Back home in 2020s Abilene, Dyess Air Force Base is working on dusting off those skills to land C-130s on roads once again. Photos […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman (Coleman, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Coleman Tuesday morning. The crash happened to US 67 just 1.1 miles east of Talpa at around 4:14 a.m.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
Abilene man arrested on criminal trespass charge at early childhood campus
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted on an Abilene school campus he was not supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon. The Abilene Police Department said Andrew Miller, 22, was spotted at Long Early Learning Center and identified...
Crime Reports: Abilene man says ex refuses to give his dog back after he gets out of jail
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family ViolenceA report was taken for Assault […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
