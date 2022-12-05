ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

"Sip and Stroll" Winners Announced

The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau has announced the "Sip and Stroll" winners from Saturday's Christmas fun day. The four winners are:
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman 2022 Christmas Parade - December 3, 2022

The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Christmas parade again this year, and it was one of the best! Thank you to all who worked so hard to create your floats and decorated vehicles, and to the CHS Band for joining in the fun! A special thank you to the Chamber for all their work to make it great! (Photo album #1 of 2)
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
View VFD to host chili fundraiser to help pay for new building

This Sunday The View Volunteer Fire Department invites you to their new headquarters for a fundraiser featuring chili as well as both live and silent auctions. We find out how you can come out and support these heroes. View Volunteer Fire Department Chili Fundraiser. View Volunteer Fire Department. 108 Grand...
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man says ex refuses to give his dog back after he gets out of jail

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family ViolenceA report was taken for Assault […]
