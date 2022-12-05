ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

These Unique Hotels In Idaho Are Worth A Reservation

When it comes to traveling and staying at places, I'm always looking for a new experiences. My wife and I when traveling always look for unique places to stay that offer different amenities that have a unique design element or places that have been transformed into something that's truly one of a kind.
Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…

When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow

It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho

Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days. The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night. The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday. ...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack

Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75.  Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Paw Patrol Returns To Canyon County Kids Expo in 2023!

With winter weather blasting through the Treasure Valley, your kids might be itching to get out of the house and burn off some energy! Well, good news parents! Canyon County Kids Expo is making a triumphant return to the Ford Idaho Center on January 28, 2023, and not only will there be LIVE kangaroos in attendance, but Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol will also be making their epic return to Nampa!
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
35 Brilliant Elf on the Shelf Ideas From Boise Area Parents

Looking back on your childhood, did you ever wonder why Santa never sent one of his “scout elves” to your home?. There’s a good reason for that. The original Elf on the Shelf book wasn’t published until 2005. Three years later, the tradition created by Carol Aebersold and her daughters was a big hit. The book and toy picked up a handful of awards in 2008. Over the years, the character became so popular that it got its own animated Christmas special on CBS and balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Ultimate Fails of Boise Christmas Parties

Ah, yes... the company Christmas party. A party where dreams are fulfilled and squashed; a party that gives birth to embarrassment and can destroy your reputation in the blink of an eye. Anything can happen at a company Christmas party. Of course, there are good things that come with going...
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
