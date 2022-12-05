Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Caitlin Frumerie: We simply don’t have enough housing
In the afternoon after the news broke that the Administration of Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee was forcibly evicting people camping on State House grounds, Caitlin Frumerie, Executive Director at Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness spoke to the press to advocate for more resources for Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island’s White House ornament manufacturer being recognized
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A small business in Rhode Island is one of the largest ornament manufacturers in the United States. Beacon Design, a division of ChemArt, was recognized as the “Best Christmas Ornament Supplier,” by the readers of Gifts & Decorative Magazine. They won the award...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island served temporary restraining order over homeless encampment at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state of Rhode Island was served a temporary restraining order Thursday night over a homeless encampment outside the State House. The state earlier this week set a deadline of 9 a.m. Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds. It's not clear...
Turnto10.com
Gingerbread Express brings gifts to Rhode Island students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gifts were given out to children during the annual Gingerbread Express pick-up day at the Rhode Island State House on Thursday. Each year, the National Education Association of Rhode Island allows students in need to request supplies, clothing, or toys. "We want to make sure...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island education commissioner estimates 3 to 5 years to close learning gap
Learning is lagging in Rhode Island schools. It’s a hot button topic the NBC 10 I-Team discussed with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a one-on-one interview in which she pointed to the RICAS data, what it means for recovery, and how different demographics are dealing with different learning loss issues.
Expert: ‘Tipflation’ could hurt hourly workers in the long run
Shoppers may have noticed tip requests popping up in all sorts of unusual places, such as pin pads and cashier kiosks.
Turnto10.com
McKee inauguration to be held indoors at Rhode Island Convention Center
Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday that his inauguration will be held indoors at the Rhode Island Convention Center, breaking with long-standing tradition for the governor to be sworn-in outside on the State House steps. McKee is scheduled to take the oath of office on Jan. 3. The governor said the...
ABC6.com
Safety report shows Rhode Island among safest, Massachusetts most dangerous
Massachusetts was ranked as one of nine states in the country to be considered most unsafe for traffic safety laws, landing in the “danger” category, according to a new report by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Meanwhile, Rhode Island found itself on the opposite end of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
Here’s how much cannabis was sold in RI in the first week
Less than half of cannabis sales in the first week were for recreational marijuana.
Turnto10.com
Unhoused people camping at the State House ordered to vacate grounds in 48 hours
(WJAR) — A spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee’s office confirmed the state of Rhode Island has ordered unhoused people camping at the State House to vacate the grounds within 48 hours. Unhoused individuals who have been camping on the Smith Street side of the State House were given...
Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
Homeless people evicted from RI State House grounds
Gov. Dan McKee's office has banned camping outside the Rhode Island State House, according to a spokesperson.
Turnto10.com
Caterer and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island partner to help seniors in need
(WJAR) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island partners with Millonzi Fine Catering to deliver healthy meals to seniors in need. This is part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island's healthy meals program that's offered to its customers that have Medicare Advantage plans and also qualify for Medicaid. This is known as the Duals plan.
More than 100 jobs still vacant at RI Dept. of Human Services after six months
The current acting DHS director is the fourth person to serve as director since Dan McKee became governor in March 2021.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
RIDOH: Staff accidentally sent out 8K Rhode Islanders’ personal info
The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating a data breach that happened earlier this year, which compromised the personal information of approximately 8,800 Rhode Islanders.
Turnto10.com
Speaker imparts advice on 12 newly elected members of Rhode Island House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Tuesday was orientation day for the 12 newly elected members of the Rhode Island House of Representatives. The class includes 10 Democrats, one Republican and one independent, who come January will help shape the future of Rhode Island. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi gave the freshman...
Turnto10.com
'It's the citizen's property': NBC 10 speaks with local attorney representing the unhoused
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In a last-ditch effort to stop the sweeps, Warwick attorney Richard Corley is going toe to toe with the state of Rhode Island. The state set a deadline earlier this week of 9 a.m. on Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds.
