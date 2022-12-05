ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
Uprise RI

Caitlin Frumerie: We simply don’t have enough housing

In the afternoon after the news broke that the Administration of Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee was forcibly evicting people camping on State House grounds, Caitlin Frumerie, Executive Director at Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness spoke to the press to advocate for more resources for Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Gingerbread Express brings gifts to Rhode Island students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gifts were given out to children during the annual Gingerbread Express pick-up day at the Rhode Island State House on Thursday. Each year, the National Education Association of Rhode Island allows students in need to request supplies, clothing, or toys. "We want to make sure...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island education commissioner estimates 3 to 5 years to close learning gap

Learning is lagging in Rhode Island schools. It’s a hot button topic the NBC 10 I-Team discussed with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a one-on-one interview in which she pointed to the RICAS data, what it means for recovery, and how different demographics are dealing with different learning loss issues.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
WPRI 12 News

Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy