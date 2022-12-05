‘We sincerely apologize’: Aerosmith cancels two shows, citing Steven Tyler’s health

LAS VEGAS — An illness has forced Aerosmith’s lead singer, Steven Tyler, to postpone to shows in the band’s Las Vegas residency.

In a post shared to each of its social media channels, Aerosmith said the show scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas was canceled. It quoted Steven Tyler as saying “on the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.’”

The band also canceled Saturday’s show, saying at the time that Tyler felt “unwell and unable to perform.” At the time, the band had said “he is expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”

The limited residency, “Deuces are Wild”, is scheduled to have three more performances in December at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM, KLAS reported.

The Las Vegas residency, which was initially scheduled in the spring, had been postponed until December after Tyler checked himself into rehab in May, Deadline reported. Tyler has an extensive record of drug and alcohol abuse.

At the time, Aerosmith announced Tyler’s relapse, saying it happened after he had surgery on his foot, People reported. Tyler completed his time in rehab in July.

©2022 Cox Media Group