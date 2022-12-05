Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Defeats UAB 81-70 in Fast-Paced Matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Behind the play of guards Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, West Virginia defeats UAB 81-70 in a fast-paced game on Saturday night. This pace was perfect for Johnson and Toussaint to thrive. At the end of the first half, Toussaint scored a layup, deflected the in-bounds...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. UAB
West Virginia will host UAB in the second matchup of their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Morgantown. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. UAB is one of the best mid-major programs in the country currently. The Blazers made the NCAA Tournament last season and bring back a core that sets up to return to March Madness in 2023. UAB G Jordan “Jelly” Walker is the leading scorer in all Division-I basketball, averaging 25.7 points. Walker is shooting 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. The fifth-year senior guard shoots the ball a lot and shoots it efficiently. Walker attempts 10.3 three’s per game and has led this UAB squad to a top offense in the country.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 81-70 win over UAB, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players Emmitt Matthews, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint met with the media to talk about the game. Huggins talked about how this team is piecing together while the players talked about guarding...
wvsportsnow.com
Being Doubted Only Motivates West Virginia PWO Commit QB Sam Stoner
Being doubted only motivates Sam Stoner more. WVSN spoke with the quarterback recruit who just committed as a preferred walk-on to West Virginia. Committing as a “PWO” status player means agreeing to a situation without any guarantees. That could be too risky for others, but Stoner made it clear he truly wants to be a Mountaineer.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Basketball G Joe Toussaint Isn’t Here to Point Fingers
Joe Toussaint is just nine games into his tenure at West Virginia and has already fit right in. Toussaint, a guard from New York, isn’t here to point fingers at teammates when something goes wrong. In fact, he’ll actually take the blame. “I always take the blame and...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU OL Jordan White Enters Transfer Portal
Even though the Mountaineers have not lost a big star that the program was counting on moving forward to the transfer portal (yet), West Virginia has lost some depth. And WVU took another hit depth wise, the time to the offensive line, on Friday. Jordan White confirmed the reports that...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Wren Baker is Home Run Hire for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Wren Baker is a home run hire by West Virginia University. Even though it’s still the honeymoon period for WVU and their new athletic director, there’s plenty of reason to believe Baker is the right guy to lead the Mountaineers into the future of college sports, wherever that takes them.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance
WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Heads to Locker Room Early in UAB Contest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just a minute into the West Virginia-UAB matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews landed awkwardly on his left knee after trying to catch a long pass. Matthews tried to stay in the game but was taken out and walked to the locker room on his own power.
wvsportsnow.com
What’s the Potential of This West Virginia Basketball Team?
Now into early December, it’s time to discuss how expectations have changed for Bob Huggins’ team. WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock evaluate this West Virginia team so far, explain why Huggins is still not even close to satisfied, talk the concerns that are evident and get into what this team will look like once transfer Jose Perez gets on the floor with the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 10
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Bob Huggins Watches 2025 Flagg Brothers, Cooper and Ace, in Maryland. Update (8:30 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt AD Heather Lyke on NIL, Transfer Portal. Nittany Sports Now:...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown, OL Coach Matt Moore Visit 3-Star OL Commit Nick Krahe
As West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continues with his plan to rebuild the offensive line into the future, he is making sure he secures the commitment from a player he feels can be an actor for that group. Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore stopped by the house...
wvsportsnow.com
WVSN’s Mike Asti Interviews West Virginia AD Wren Baker
West Virginia’s new athletic director Wren Baker joined Mike Asti for a chat about what’s surprised him about WVU so far, what he feels should be the expectations for the football program each season, how he plans to evaluate Neal Brown, his thoughts on dealing with the transfer portal, NIL, the student section placement at games and so much more.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Among FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers’ Top 8
Transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers is seriously considering the Mountaineer. The former FIU receive, who West Virginia offered to upon his decision to enter the transfer portal, announced that WVU is now among his top eight schools. Colorado, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Arizona State, UCF, Toledo and Maryland are listed along with...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown, DC Jordan Lesley Visit 2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher
When both the head coach and the defensive coordinator visit a player at his house, you know he’s someone they are truly interested in. West Virginia was represented by both Neal Brown and Jordan Lesley to go see a three-star defensive recruit. Edge rusher Oryend Fisher tweeted a picture...
wvsportsnow.com
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO
The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Matchup with UAB
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to preview the second matchup of the home and home series with UAB. Last year the Mountaineers defeated the Blazers 65-59 in Birmingham. Huggins talked about how to control UAB G Jordan Walker as well as coaching against long-time friend Andy...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Safeties Coach Dontae Wright Visits with 2023 4-Star Braedyn Moore
West Virginia is wasting no time in making their interest in recruits who have de-committed from Cincinnati clear. The Mountaineers have been pursuing players at just about every position that were once locked in with the Bearcats, but have since pulled their commitment in light of Luke Fickell’s departure to become the head coach at Wisconsin. Players often agree to go to a school to play for a coach, making this change enough reason for four-star safety Braedyn Moore to open up his recruiting.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Tyrin Woodby Enters Transfer Portal
The West Virginia secondary took another hit as far as expected depth on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrin Woodby has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be entering his sophomore year of college, did not play in any games during his freshman season for the Mountaineers in 2022. A three-star...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU DL Taijh Alston Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston has decided to enter the transfer portal. Alston, whose college career began in 2017 with East Carolina, will look to play his final year of eligibility his fourth school, include time at a community college. Alston posted a message on Instagram to explain his decision Thursday morning.
Comments / 0