LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Cougars (6-5) ended up with five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid. Jason Robinson, Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 11 points, while Richie Saunders finished with 10. Creighton (6-4) continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0.

PROVO, UT ・ 28 MINUTES AGO