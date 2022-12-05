Read full article on original website
BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Cougars (6-5) ended up with five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid. Jason Robinson, Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 11 points, while Richie Saunders finished with 10. Creighton (6-4) continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0.
