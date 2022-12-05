Is it possible stealing Wren Baker from North Texas may now mean losing a coach to the Mean Green?. Soon after news broke of Baker advancing his career by becoming the athletic director at West Virginia, North Texas fans learned their program would be dealing with an entire overhaul well beyond just losing an athletic director. Seth Littrell, who arrived just before Baker did in Denton, Texas back in 2016, was fired. Littrell led North Texas to six bowl appearances and two trips to the Conference USA title game, but failing to win any of those big games meant the Group of 5 program was looking for someone else to take them to the next level. Is that person current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell?

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO