BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO
The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
West Virginia Going After Florida Transfer Safety Donovan McMillon
Any West Virginia fans who wants their team to start going after “Power 5” players, WVU has now put themselves in the mix for one drawing tons of interest around the country who plays a position of need for the Mountaineers. Donovan McMillon, who made himself available in...
Mitchell, Stevenson Lead West Virginia Past Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson both played very efficient against Navy, helping lead the Mountaineers to an 85-64 victory. Mitchell had a team-high of 19 points on 8-fo-12 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from three. The Pittsburgh native also had six rebounds and three assists. Stevenson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stevenson shot 5-of-9 with 3-three’s.
Former Cincinnati CB Ja’Quan Sheppard Receives Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia, like many other college football programs, is looking to former Cincinnati players as viable options who could have an immediate impact. The latest offer presented by the Mountaineers to a recent Bearcat goes to cornerback Jaquan Sheppard. After earning a spot on the All-AAC team, Sheppard, announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, soon after head coach Luke Fickell left to take over at Wisconsin.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 7
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia Going After Florida Transfer Safety Donovan McMillon. Update (5:40 PM) – Update (4:30 PM) – Update (4:00 PM) – Update (3:30 PM) – Update (2:30 PM) – Update (1:30 PM)...
WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer
With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Navy
West Virginia will look to bounce back from the Xavier loss over the weekend as they host Navy on Wednesday night. Here are five things to know before the game. West Virginia is coming off a terrible second half performance against Xavier that they wish they had back. The Mountaineers played terrific in the first half but let the foot off the gas in the second, falling 84-74. Luckily for WVU, the loss really didn’t hurt them statically. West Virginia was ranked No. 11 in the initial NET rankings that came out on Monday and still received vote points in the latest AP poll.
WVU WR Nick Maher Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nick Maher has announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Maher leaves with three years of eligibility. He came to West Virginia in 2021 from North Catholic High School located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was unrated at the time he committed, but was captain of an 8-1 North Catholic team and was academic honor roll in the Big 12.
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over RMU, Madisen Smith Reaching 1,000 Career Points
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players speak with the media following their win over Robert Morris on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Madisen Smith talks about reaching 1,000 career points. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
Is Graham Harrell Destined to Leave WVU to be North Texas’ Head Coach?
Is it possible stealing Wren Baker from North Texas may now mean losing a coach to the Mean Green?. Soon after news broke of Baker advancing his career by becoming the athletic director at West Virginia, North Texas fans learned their program would be dealing with an entire overhaul well beyond just losing an athletic director. Seth Littrell, who arrived just before Baker did in Denton, Texas back in 2016, was fired. Littrell led North Texas to six bowl appearances and two trips to the Conference USA title game, but failing to win any of those big games meant the Group of 5 program was looking for someone else to take them to the next level. Is that person current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell?
Mike Farrell Breaks Down WVU’s Current 2023 Recruiting Class
As I embark on my exciting journey to dive deep into everything West Virginia football with WVSportsNow.com, I’ll start with an assessment of the current 2023 recruiting class. I’ve been intrigued by West Virginia recruiting for many reasons. When I started, it was Don Nehlen and then some very...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Watch: Huggins, Toussaint, Okonkwo Recap Xavier and Move Onto Navy
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as guard Joe Toussaint and forward James Okonkwo met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game against Navy. The trio ended up recapping the Xavier loss and look to move forward. Welcome to the new home of WVU...
Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
“You’re getting the right guy”: What Bob Huggins was told about WVU’s new AD Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Wren Baker was introduced to Mountaineer Nation on Monday, one of the first people he shook hands with was Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins. “I said hello to him at the press conference, and he came...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
MoCo Coaches 4A All-County Football Team
In the images below you will see the Montgomery County 4A Coaches All-County Selections (as chosen by the 4A coaches in Montgomery County). Honorable mention defense, honorable mention offense, second team all-county defense, second team all-county offense, coaches of the year, first team all-county defense, first team all-county offense, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, and player of the year awards can be seen:
