iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Kennedy Center Honors 2022: Julia Roberts salutes George Clooney, Eddie Vedder channels U2
The 45th Kennedy Center Honors brought big stars (Julia Roberts) to honor fellow big stars (George Clooney) to fete U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight.
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. could miss tour dates from surgery
Fans of Irish rockers U2 have had the pleasure of witnessing the original 1976 founding members perform and record throughout the group’s close-to-half-century career. Unfortunately, this incredible run may change in the new year.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
John Lennon Said George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh Was an ‘Absolute Rip-Off’
John Lennon opted not to perform at the Concert for Bangladesh. He later said that the event was a rip-off because nobody got paid.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie’s Fortune Was Staggering: Find Out Her Massive Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye
The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Beatles Song Where John Lennon Impersonated Bob Dylan
John Lennon’s music was influenced by Bob Dylan, and he even tried to impersonate the singer on one Beatles’ track
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
Jimi Hendrix Found His Signature Style in His Girlfriend’s Blouses
In addition to his guitar skills, Jimi Hendrix was known to wear bohemian-chic clothing. His personal style came from one of his girlfriends.
John Lennon Revealed Which of The Beatles’ Songs Actually Meant Something to Him
John Lennon was a fan of one of The Beatles' songs that was written by Carl Perkins, the performer behind the original version of "Blue Suede Shoes."
Iggy Pop salutes the late Taylor Hawkins: "He had a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do"
Iggy Pop pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who played drums om two tracks on the Godfather of Punk's upcoming Every Loser album
