Westerville South football team earns 12th league title, most wins since 1995

There wasn’t much hype surrounding the Westerville South football team as it prepared for the season, and coach Matthew Christ said that provided some extra motivation for his players.

The Wildcats responded by going 11-2. It was their most victories since they finished 11-1 in 1995.

South went 7-0 in the OCC-Capital Division for the 12th league title in program history, and Christ was named league Coach of the Year.

“Winning the OCC championship and 11 wins in a season, the most since 1995, was special,” said Christ, who completed his sixth season. “I don’t think the seniors were naïve to the fact that there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz coming into the season about us. So they had a chip on their shoulder and really went about it the right way and showed up and did the work every day. They were a really fun group to be a part of.”

Seeded third in the Division II, Region 7 playoffs, the Wildcats lost 16-7 at second-seeded Uniontown Lake in a regional semifinal Nov. 4 at Dover in their fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

After falling 31-14 to Hilliard Darby on Sept. 2 for its other loss, South entered the game against Lake riding a nine-game winning streak. The Wildcats defeated the Blue Streaks 32-10 in the opening round of the playoffs a year ago.

“You talk about building a program, and it looks a lot different than it did six years ago,” Christ said. “One of the things that I really appreciate about our staff and our building administration is they’re going to let us go find ways of continuing to improve.

“We did a lot more this season with academics and really trying to support these guys as student-athletes and demand excellence in the classroom as well. There were a lot of positive results with that.”

South was led offensively by junior running back Nasir Phillips, who rushed for 1,732 yards and 18 touchdowns on 261 carries and was Offensive Player of the Year in the district and OCC-Capital.

Junior quarterback Dominic Birtha completed 103 of 197 passes for 1,416 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions and was special mention all-district and honorable mention all-league.

Jalen Wheeler (WR/DB), one of 23 seniors, had 38 catches for 521 yards and four touchdowns and was first-team all-league and second-team all-district.

Junior Quan Rhodes-McKee (H-back/LB) had a team-high 108.5 tackles and was first-team all-district and all-league.

Senior Drew Goff (H-back/LB) had 101.5 tackles and also was first-team all-district and all-league.

“It was a great season,” said Goff, who also was a key contributor on special teams. “Our defense played pretty sound all year. We had to figure a few things out, but once we got it figured out, we were solid. Same with our offense. Once we got our offensive line figured out, we were good.”

Goff points to a move from inside linebacker last season to outside linebacker this fall as a key to his improvement.

“I had a much better season this year than last year,” he said. “It was mostly the position I was at, and I also lost a little bit of weight, so I was faster, which really helped.”

Junior Jordan Wheeler (WR/DB) had 73.5 tackles and was second-team all-league and special mention all-district, while classmate Dylan Shoemaker (WR/LB) added 66 tackles and was second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Craig Horton (OL/DL) and Quentin Sheets (K/P) were first-team all-district and all-league, Trey Rutherford III (OL/DL) was first-team all-league and second-team all-district, Ethan Hanna (RB/LB) was second-team all-league and special mention all-district, Will Bowling (OL/DL) was second-team all-league and Josh Birchem (H-back/LB) was special mention all-league. All six players are seniors.

“We have a pretty good nucleus coming back and I’m praying the one thing that all who are returning saw is the amount of work that you have to pour into this to give yourself a shot,” said Christ, whose team averaged 29.6 points and allowed 14 points per game. “I’m optimistic we’re going to have a great offseason as a group and get back to competing in August again.”

SOUTH FOOTBALL

•Record: 11-2 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Westerville South (7-0), Big Walnut (5-2), Canal Winchester, Delaware and Dublin Scioto (all 4-3), Worthington Kilbourne (3-4), Westerville North (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Mitchell Berk, Josh Birchem, Will Bowling, L.J. Caslin Jr, Rhett Godwin, Drew Goff, Liam Gubernath, Ethan Hanna, Anthony Hood, Craig Horton, Saeed Kanu, Devray Kirkland II, A.J. Lilly, Mac McEnany, Pedro Pedro, Trey Rutherford III, Jack Secrest, Abu Sesay, Quentin Sheets, Aidan Updyke, Carter Wallace, Jalen Wheeler and Jesse Yost

•Key returnees: Dominic Birtha, Nasir Phillips, Quan Rhodes-McKee, Dylan Shoemaker and Jordan Wheeler

•Postseason: Def. Worthington Kilbourne 34-7; def. North Canton Hoover 27-21; lost to Uniontown Lake 16-7 in Division II, Region 7 semifinal

