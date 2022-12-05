Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
8 updates from president of hospital where nurse called 911
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center has consistently made headlines after a nurse called fire crews to help work its overcrowded, understaffed emergency department in October. The hospital has faced pushback since, including zero applicants for emergency department roles and a potential accreditation delay. Chad Melton, the hospital's president, shared...
Health officials warn of ‘tripledemic’ with spread of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The flu is spreading earlier than usual and health officials warn that it’s more severe. Health officials say it’s driven by a tripledemic — the flu, COVID-19, and RSV are active and spreading at the same time. Patients at Overlake Medical Center in...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
stateofreform.com
Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs
Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
Pet owners desperate for appointments with shortage of veterinarians
The Seattle metro area became home to a wave of new pets during the early months of the pandemic, and now, after falling victim to the nationwide trend of understaffed pet hospitals, appointments are becoming near impossible to book. The country-wide veterinarian shortage came at the worst time — the...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
KUOW
Hear it again: Unpacking the power of the elected sheriff
Another day of testimony is underway in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. If you don't know the back story of how Troyer ended up in Pierce County court, here's the CliffsNotes:. Troyer was elected Pierce County Sheriff in 2020. In early 2021, Troyer called an officers-only emergency...
q13fox.com
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
KOMO News
Tacoma police detective testifies in Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimonies continued in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial Wednesday. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from a confrontation with an unarmed Black newspaper carrier last year.
Seattle Mama Doc
New Cancer and Blood Disorders Clinic Opens to Meet Growing Need, Provide Transformative Care for Patients
Pediatric, adolescent, and young adult patients with cancer and blood disorders in the greater Pacific Northwest will be cared for at a new state-of-the-art facility specifically designed for transformative, patient-centered care. On Dec. 5, the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center (CBDC) officially opened the doors to its new outpatient space...
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
Eatonville man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder
APPLETON, Wis. — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder...
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student in school
TACOMA — A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to...
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
