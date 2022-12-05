ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverdale, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

8 updates from president of hospital where nurse called 911

Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center has consistently made headlines after a nurse called fire crews to help work its overcrowded, understaffed emergency department in October. The hospital has faced pushback since, including zero applicants for emergency department roles and a potential accreditation delay. Chad Melton, the hospital's president, shared...
SILVERDALE, WA
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA
stateofreform.com

Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs

Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Hear it again: Unpacking the power of the elected sheriff

Another day of testimony is underway in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. If you don't know the back story of how Troyer ended up in Pierce County court, here's the CliffsNotes:. Troyer was elected Pierce County Sheriff in 2020. In early 2021, Troyer called an officers-only emergency...
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma police detective testifies in Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial

TACOMA, Wash. — Testimonies continued in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial Wednesday. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from a confrontation with an unarmed Black newspaper carrier last year.
TACOMA, WA
Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy