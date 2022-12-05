Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Written Off TV
This week’s episode of Raw was action packed and ahead of the show WWE was advertising that The Usos would defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Elias and Matt Riddle. However, Elias was attacked prior to the match, so Kevin Owens ended up taking his place. The Usos...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
wrestlingrumors.net
Clay-More: Update On Drew McIntyre’s Injury Status
That doesn’t sound so bad. There are all kinds of injuries a wrestler can deal with and once one takes place, the question instantly becomes how bad things are. An injury can keep someone on the shelf for the short term or a lot longer and that can create some issues. Now we know something else about an injury to a top WWE star and things could be a bit better than they seemed.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
wrestletalk.com
Braun Strowman Opens Up About WWE Release
Braun Strowman has opened up about his release from WWE in June 2021. Strowman was one name in an exodus of wrestlers released from the company due to budget cuts. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Strowman reflected on this time, saying:. “It was a very hard pill...
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
PWMania
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning
Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return From Injury
A WWE star has made their in-ring return after being taken out of action due to an injury over two months ago. Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) Tony D’Angelo made his in-ring return after having been out of action due to injury. Facing off against Xyon Quinn...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure
The sport of boxing lost an icon on Tuesday. Per an announcement from his son, legendary boxing ref Mills Lane known by many for his portrayal in MTV's classic claymation series "Celebrity Deathmatch," has passed away. He was 85-years-old. Lane rose to fame as both a boxer and referee before...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
diva-dirt.com
Valerie Loureda Receives New WWE Ring Name
The first Cuban American female NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda has received her new ring name. She will now be going by the name of Lola Vice. She reveals this on her social media. Loureda is a former Bellator MMA prospect and was signed with WWE following her WrestleMania tryout earlier...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
