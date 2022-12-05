Oregon Association Chiefs of Police challenges Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police submitted a declaration Friday challenging the viability of implementing Measure 114, the gun law approved by voters in the November election.

The law would require Oregonians to get a permit before obtaining firearms, would require a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines.

It is set to take effect on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The measure is already facing legal challenges from a number of groups, one of which includes an Oregon county sheriff.

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Oregon police chiefs, said since the measure passed, it has received several inquiries about how and when the measure will be implemented.

“We, and our 125 member agencies, are committed to following the rule of law and are doing everything we can to meet the requirements set forth in this measure. It is a challenge. BM 114 is scheduled to take effect on December 8th, yet the infrastructure, processes and resources necessary to make that happen do not exist,” the association wrote in a press release.

Currently, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police is working with Oregon State Police and Oregon State Sheriff’s Association to create a permit-to-purchase system that meets the requirements of Measure 114. However, the association points out that there is currently no system in place and therefore no permits to purchase can be issued.

The association believes Measure 114 will be a financial burden to law enforcement agencies and said the revenue generated by the permits will not cover the cost of their expenditures.

“Most law enforcement agencies don’t have the personnel or money necessary to fund this required program,” the association wrote in the press release. “This will likely result in other public safety resources being reduced to cover the costs of implementing a new permit program.”

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police said it is also currently not aware of any in-person training program that exists to meet the requirements of Measure 114. The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police said the Oregon State Sheriffs Association is working on creating the training, but it believes that everyone wishing to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm – including law enforcement officers – will be required to complete a training that does not exist yet.

“I think the outcome of that will be a process that will, when you’re going through it, as a citizen, will feel smoother and more consistent and fewer hiccups in that so, if we take a little time and do this right, I think the result is a better product for our public,” said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, who is the President of OACP. “Across the state, chiefs are committed to implementing this, we just need more time.”

The declaration challenging Measure 114 was submitted by Kevin Campbell, executive director of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.

On Sunday night, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the state’s Department of Justice wants to postpone some provisions in Measure 114.

Rosenblum’s decision “was made only after local law enforcement clarified that they would not be able to process permit applications as soon December 8, when Measure 114 takes effect,” a release from the AG’s office said.

The Department of Justice is only asking for a postponement of certain parts of the law.

“Other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled, including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred,” the Department of Justice said.

In a letter Rosenblum sent to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut , she acknowledged that leaders of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police submitted sworn statements that no one in the state would be able to complete the in-person firearm safety training on December 8 that Measure 114 requires.

There are 3 legal challenges to Measure 114 and all three are filing second amendment challenges. But two lawsuits are challenging Measure 114’s 10-round magazine capacity.

