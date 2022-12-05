ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Association Chiefs of Police challenges Measure 114

By Brandon Thompson, Amanda Arden
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police submitted a declaration Friday challenging the viability of implementing Measure 114, the gun law approved by voters in the November election.

The law would require Oregonians to get a permit before obtaining firearms, would require a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines.

Oregon AG wants to delay parts of Measure 114

It is set to take effect on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The measure is already facing legal challenges from a number of groups, one of which includes an Oregon county sheriff.

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Oregon police chiefs, said since the measure passed, it has received several inquiries about how and when the measure will be implemented.

“We, and our 125 member agencies, are committed to following the rule of law and are doing everything we can to meet the requirements set forth in this measure. It is a challenge. BM 114 is scheduled to take effect on December 8th, yet the infrastructure, processes and resources necessary to make that happen do not exist,” the association wrote in a press release.

Currently, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police is working with Oregon State Police and Oregon State Sheriff’s Association to create a permit-to-purchase system that meets the requirements of Measure 114. However, the association points out that there is currently no system in place and therefore no permits to purchase can be issued.

DHS delays REAL ID deadline to May 2025

The association believes Measure 114 will be a financial burden to law enforcement agencies and said the revenue generated by the permits will not cover the cost of their expenditures.

“Most law enforcement agencies don’t have the personnel or money necessary to fund this required program,” the association wrote in the press release. “This will likely result in other public safety resources being reduced to cover the costs of implementing a new permit program.”

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police said it is also currently not aware of any in-person training program that exists to meet the requirements of Measure 114. The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police said the Oregon State Sheriffs Association is working on creating the training, but it believes that everyone wishing to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm – including law enforcement officers – will be required to complete a training that does not exist yet.

“I think the outcome of that will be a process that will, when you’re going through it, as a citizen, will feel smoother and more consistent and fewer hiccups in that so, if we take a little time and do this right, I think the result is a better product for our public,” said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, who is the President of OACP. “Across the state, chiefs are committed to implementing this, we just need more time.”

The declaration challenging Measure 114 was submitted by Kevin Campbell, executive director of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.

READ: Oregon Association Chiefs of Police full declaration on Measure 114

On Sunday night, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the state’s Department of Justice wants to postpone some provisions in Measure 114.

Rosenblum’s decision “was made only after local law enforcement clarified that they would not be able to process permit applications as soon December 8, when Measure 114 takes effect,” a release from the AG’s office said.

The Department of Justice is only asking for a postponement of certain parts of the law.

“Other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled, including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred,” the Department of Justice said.

In a letter Rosenblum sent to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut , she acknowledged that leaders of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police submitted sworn statements that no one in the state would be able to complete the in-person firearm safety training on December 8 that Measure 114 requires.

There are 3 legal challenges to Measure 114 and all three are filing second amendment challenges. But two lawsuits are challenging Measure 114’s 10-round magazine capacity.

Comments / 3

Jay Thornhill
3d ago

114 totally unconstitutional and Should never go into effect. It’s time that all gun owners and gun dealers join together and bring law suits against the state of Oregon and those who drafted this unconstitutional ballot measure that clearly infringes on the constitution and the bill of rights. Hopefully law suits will bankrupt the state of Oregon.

Reply(1)
4
delidded core
3d ago

Government should not be in charge of controlling access to an amendment designed to protect us from government.

Reply
3
Related
kezi.com

Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage

SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Harney County is granted a temporary restraining order of measure 114

HARNEY COUNTY – While four lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Oregon’s new gun control measure are being heard in U.S. District Court in Portland, a fifth suit has been filed in Harney County Circuit Court. Unlike with the federal judge, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio has granted a 10-day temporary restraining order against the entirety of Ballot Measure 114.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked

Measure 114, the gun control measure passed by Oregonians by a slim margin in November, will not go into effect as planned tomorrow, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled. Yesterday, a state judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by several gun rights groups challenging its constitutionality.
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’

(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules

I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
OREGON STATE
