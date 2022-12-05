ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

U.S. Supreme Court weighs LGBTQ protections vs. free speech

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M2gX_0jYDvZZH00

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Monday that explores the intersection of the right to free speech and the rights of LGBTQ people to be protected against discrimination.

The case is centered on Colorado web designer Lorie Smith who refuses to design wedding websites for same-sex couples because of her Christian faith.

Smith argues her actions should be protected by the first amendment, despite a state anti-discrimination law.

“The line is that no one on any side of any debate has to be compelled to express a message that violates their core convictions,” argued attorney Kristen Waggoner with Alliance Defending Freedom.

“I want to promote causes that are consistent with my faith,” said Smith after arguments wrapped up.

Lower courts have ruled against Smith finding that Colorado has a compelling interest to require a business to serve all the state’s citizens.

“The company just cannot refuse to serve gay couples, as it seeks to do here, just as a Christmas store cannot announce no Jews allowed,” argued attorney Eric Olson on behalf of the state of Colorado.

Clashing chants of protesters were heard outside the courthouse Monday morning.

“Create don’t regulate!” chanted protesters in support of Smith.

“Freedom from religion means freedom from yours,” chanted LGBTQ rights protesters.

This latest case comes as there are growing concerns about whether the conservative-leaning court will revisit the ruling legalizing same-sex marriage after it overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

LGBTQ protesters said they are worried about this latest case stripping away even more protections.

“It would advocate for more discrimination beyond what is already happening,” said Alex, a trans protester from Maryland. “What the Supreme Court is trying to pass is a direct attack on trans people and queer people in general.”

“She’s just saying there’s certain things I can do as a Christian and they’re telling her she’s got to,” said protester David Field, who supports Smith.

A ruling is expected to be handed down in the case by the summer.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent. “I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in an interview Thursday with CNN’s…
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What we learned from today’s big SCOTUS case

SCOTUS WATCH — In one of the Supreme Court’s biggest cases of the term, justices heard arguments today over whether an evangelical graphic designer can refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. Arguments ran well over time and featured passionate, lively questioning on both sides, but — as expected — the high court’s conservative majority sounded likely to side with LORIE SMITH, the designer.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Georgia results show Republicans couldn’t change political map

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... Breaking news: WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap. ... President Biden delivers remarks on the economy, union workers and retirees. ... The Jan. 6 committee plans to release final report, vote on criminal referrals on Dec. 21, per NBC’s Ryan Nobles, Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali. ... The U.S. Supreme Court searches for middle ground in North Carolina redistricting/elections case. ... And the House Ethics Committee investigates Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden's current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the AG’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the AG’s office until he was elected as attorney general […] The post Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Action News Jax

Judge orders Guatemalan newspaper chief to stand trial

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — The director of a Guatemalan investigative newspaper will stand trial on charges of money laundering, influence peddling and blackmail, a judge ruled Thursday. José Rubén Zamora of El Periodico has been held for four months amid criticism that his arrest was politically motivated...
Action News Jax

What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
IOWA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy