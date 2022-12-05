Ceaser was fired from “Black Ink Crew” over a controversial video. Ahead of the current season of “Black Ink Crew,” Ceaser found himself caught up in another major controversy. He was accused of abusing a dog in a video that went viral on social media. Ceaser later confirmed that the video was actually taken by his security cameras. And he alleged that his ex-girlfriend Suzette was the one who leaked it after a nasty breakup. Regardless, many fans of the show were outraged. They began to call for VH1 to part ways with Ceaser or cancel “Black Ink Crew” completely. In the end, the network decided to fire Ceaser from the show. So the current season is focusing on what happened before his departure.

