Missing person out of York County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fairview Township Police are looking for a missing man from York County who may be endangered.

According to the Fairview Township Police Department, officers are searching for 86-year-old, James Garrison who’s described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Garrison was last seen wearing a red plaid jacket over a gray shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, in the area of Valley Road in Fairview Township, around 9:00 a.m. Monday, driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, with the PA license plate: YGF-2733.

Police say Garrison may be at special risk of harm or injury or possibly confused.

Anyone with information on Garrison or his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Farview Township Police at 717-901-5267.

