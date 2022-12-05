It might be cliché, but there are times when things in professional wrestling, a sport, known for its carny shenanigans as much as its spectacle, go full circle. Usually, I don’t write much about myself in this column, simply because it’s not relevant to the topics that I cover. Essentially, you click on these articles (and I thank you for it) to read about pro wrestling, not me. While my Twitter account is still in limbo because the new algorithms thought I was a bot despite having the account for 10 years, some readers know from my social media that I’ve been a play-by-play announcer on the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene for almost 14 years. Side note, I filed an appeal last week to let Twitter Support know that I am an actual person and not a spam account, but I haven’t received a reply yet. Anyway, over the course of the years I’ve worked behind the mic in the sport, there were definitely times when I just shook my head at some of the shady business tactics or ridiculous antics that could only happen in pro wrestling. On the flip side, I’ve also had a chance to work with and meet some wonderful people, including some of those that I watched from the audience at a younger age.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO