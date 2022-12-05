Read full article on original website
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Cody Rhodes Was Asked by Kevin Owens if He Could Do a Dusty Rhodes Tribute for WarGames
In his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Universal Champion competed in the match alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, and Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn), but the babyface team fell short.
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
Ronda Rousey Responds to Criticism of Her WWE Survivor Series Match Against Shotzi
Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her WWE Survivor Series match against Shotzi during her YouTube live stream. Rousey also addressed the apron DDT incident. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well I had...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE RAW (Video)
This week’s WWE RAW featured a touching tribute to the late great Umaga. Sikoa hit Kevin Owens in the corner of the ring with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer (hip attack) during a post-match attack following the Unified World Tag Team Title match. The tribute comes just one day after Umaga would have turned 49.
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
Shane Taylor Looks Ahead To Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV, Calls It His “Jay-Z Moment” (Video)
The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the “Swerve in our Glory” duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
Drew Gulak Appears on WWE NXT, Set For New Feud?
Drew Gulak made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in singles action on Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home episode of NXT. Gulak appeared near the end of the match to scout the action from ringside. While Gulak did not directly interact with...
Wendy’s & Pro Wrestling
It might be cliché, but there are times when things in professional wrestling, a sport, known for its carny shenanigans as much as its spectacle, go full circle. Usually, I don’t write much about myself in this column, simply because it’s not relevant to the topics that I cover. Essentially, you click on these articles (and I thank you for it) to read about pro wrestling, not me. While my Twitter account is still in limbo because the new algorithms thought I was a bot despite having the account for 10 years, some readers know from my social media that I’ve been a play-by-play announcer on the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene for almost 14 years. Side note, I filed an appeal last week to let Twitter Support know that I am an actual person and not a spam account, but I haven’t received a reply yet. Anyway, over the course of the years I’ve worked behind the mic in the sport, there were definitely times when I just shook my head at some of the shady business tactics or ridiculous antics that could only happen in pro wrestling. On the flip side, I’ve also had a chance to work with and meet some wonderful people, including some of those that I watched from the audience at a younger age.
Will Sasha Banks Be At The Tokyo Dome?
Just last week, I penned an article about Sasha Banks’ future in pro wrestling, discussing the latest rumors around the next move in her career. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that there were “money talks” between the two sides before he reported that she was backstage at a WWE live event in Mexico, which would suggest that fences could be mended between the two parties. While I never doubted her talent or star power, I mentioned that prehaps it was best that she step away from the sport for an extended period of time to start fresh down the road. More than anything, I emphasized that the company might be hesitant to invest too much stock or television time into her character upon her return because she has a track record of walking out on a live television show just before it went on the air. That’s not good business, and at some point, the office has to measure the risk/reward of the Sasha Banks situation. What if she was unhappy with a creative direction before a live pay-per-view when she’s booked in the main event and refuses to go to the ring?
Brody King Discusses Julia Hart Joining The House of Black, Samoa Joe, and More
This week’s episode of “The Sessions” with Renee Paquette features Brody King as a guest. Brody appeared on the show to discuss his wrestling career, including his current stint with AEW. Here are the highlights:. King discussed the authenticity of The House of Black’s performance:. “We...
Booker T Says Wheeler Yuta Being Put in a Faction Will Not Help Him Get Over
Booker T had a lot to say on the most recent “Hall Of Fame” podcast about some of the biggest wrestling stories of the past week, including the aftermath of William Regal’s departure from AEW and how it affects Blackpool Combat Club. Booker T stated that Wheeler Yuta’s placement in a faction will not help him prevail.
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Regarding Introducing New Talent On AEW TV
Tony Khan has been criticized for adding more talent to a roster that was already stacked, some of whom were rarely used. As a result of Khan’s acquisition of ROH and the incorporation of its talent into AEW programming, the number of stars’ television time was diminished. Shane...
William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC
In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.
NJPW Star Shingo Takagi Returns To Dragon Gate, Scheduled For 12/25 Show
NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi made his return to Dragon Gate after a 4 year absence. Dragon Gate held an event on December 6th at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo. During the show Shingo Takagi surprised everyone in attendance as he made his return to the promotion. Shingo Takagi debuted in Dragon...
