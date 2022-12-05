Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Ego-ish and how tech’s main characters are all a bit different
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha chatted with Alex about ego, how recent news from Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes gives us a window into how it works, and impacts on the tech and venture landscape.
geekwire.com
Meet Allison Arzeno, the data science whiz leading insurance tech company Assurance IQ
It’s been a leadership roller coaster ride over the past two years for Allison Arzeno, chief executive officer of Seattle insurance technology company Assurance IQ. Arzeno became president in September 2020 when the company’s co-founder Michael Rowell stepped away for medical reasons. Assurance, which uses tech to match...
geekwire.com
Seattle public sector bidding startup DemandStar acquired by GTY Technologies
Holdings company GTY Technologies acquired DemandStar, a Seattle startup that offers a public sector bidding marketplace. “We’ve had quite a bit of inbound interest as the tech sector as a whole has been consolidating, so we had a choice of partners,” DemandStar President and CEO Ben Vaught told GeekWire. “We chose Bonfire and GTY Technologies because of how great they are with their customers and the amount of customer value I believed we could create together moving forward.”
geekwire.com
Keyplay, a new Seattle startup led by veteran entrepreneur Adam Schoenfeld, raises $3M
Keyplay emerged from stealth mode Wednesday, announcing $3 million in funding and the launch of its subscription-based platform that aggregates and identifies sales leads. The round was led by MHS Capital. Other backers include GTMFund, Evening Fund, Ascend.vc, former Tableau CMO Elissa Fink, and former Bizible CEO Aaron Bird, among others.
TechCrunch
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: GitHub hires chief product officer; ex-RealSelf leader joins Oggvo; ex-Adaptive CFO lands at Capella Space
— Maureen Ezekwugo is now CEO of Oggvo, which develops customer review management software for small- to medium-sized businesses. Ezekwugo was previously at Seattle-based cosmetic treatment review platform RealSelf, most recently as chief customer officer. Ezekwugo’s previous roles include director of sales and operations at real estate company Market Leader....
Ledger demand booms as it announces new crypto hardware wallet
Ledger had its two highest demand days ever immediately following the FTX bankruptcy (the Sunday and Monday), and then November became its best month of sales. Why it matters: It's a good time to be a crypto hardware wallet maker. One clear lesson for digital-asset owners after FTX crashed is this: third-party crypto storage is risky. And now Ledger is pouncing with a brand new hardware wallet for do-it-yourselfers.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Pebble, which helps create health benefit plans for small businesses, lands $12M
Seattle health benefits startup Pebble publicly launched Wednesday and announced $17.3 million in total funding, including a $12 million second seed round it recently closed. The 15-person company uses AI to create health benefits plans for companies with up to 500 employees. Its goal is to give startups and small businesses the same health benefit perks as large firms, helping them to recruit and retain talent.
MotorTrend Magazine
How V2V and V2X Technology Could Change the Auto World
It sounds like an idyllic vision for the future: Cars automatically and seamlessly talking to other cars to warn about traffic ahead, bicycles wirelessly transmitting their position and speed to nearby vehicles, even construction signs beaming information about upcoming lane closures to oncoming trucks while they're still miles away. All...
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
TechCrunch
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
Engadget
The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US
While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
TechCrunch
GitHub launches Copilot for Business plan as legal questions remain unresolved
Called GitHub Copilot for Business, the new plan, which costs $19 per user per month, comes with all the features in the single-license Copilot tier along with corporate licensing and policy controls. That includes a toggle that lets IT admins prevent suggested code that matches public code on GitHub from being shown to developers, a likely response to the intellectual property controversies brewing around Copilot.
Business, investors call for clearer regulations around nature
Business leaders and investors are calling for clearer and more stringent regulations around how to treat nature. Since the last global nature agreement — the Aichi accords — expired in 2020, there is currently no global agreement in place to protect nature. Meanwhile, more than 1 million species are threatened with extinction, according to the…
geekwire.com
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group
Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes lays off employees for the third time this year
Rad Power Bikes is conducting its third round of layoffs this year, citing an effort to reduce costs amid the broader market downturn. The Seattle-based e-bike company confirmed the cuts to GeekWire on Thursday. It did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. The...
AdWeek
Pinterest Enters Long-Term Cooperation Agreement With Elliott Investment Management
Pinterest said Tuesday that it entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management. As part of the deal, Elliott senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg will join Pinterest’s board of directors, effective Dec. 16. Elliott said in July that its stake in Pinterest topped 9%. The investment firm...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tokocrypto Token Holders Benefit From Reports of Binance Acquiring the Indonesian Exchange
Prices: Bitcoin's late surge sends it above $17K again. Insights: Tokocrypto would not confirm reports that Binance is acquiring the Indonesia exchange. In the interim, Tokocrypto token holders are seeing the token price rise. Bitcoin Returns Above $17K After Late Surge. By James Rubin. Bitcoin ignored concerns about inflation, a...
Entegris Expands Impact Across Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company’s continued progress across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005184/en/ Entegris publishes latest CSR Report -- Collaborative Innovation To Build A Better Tomorrow (Graphic: Entegris)
