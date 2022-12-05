BILLINGS, Mont. - Biking during the winter may sound like a deal-breaker to a lot of people, however, some Montanans rely on bikes for their daily commutes year-round. For Waylon Warr, the winner of the Billings Commuter Challenge in 2021 and 2022, it's not just about reducing carbon footprint; he says biking provides him the freedom to not worry about car related costs and issues.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO