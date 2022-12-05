Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
MSU Billings women's basketball rolls over Rocky as Woodin reaches 300-win mark
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin used to be a high school math teacher long ago. Therefore, it should be pretty easy for the longtime coach of the Yellowjackets to count up to 300 — the amount of victories the program's all-time wins leader now has with the school.
KULR8
Woodin wins 300th game Thursday as 'Jackets blast Bears
BILLINGS, Mont. – The winningest coach in Montana State University Billings history achieved another milestone on Thursday night, as Kevin Woodin led the Yellowjacket women to a 77-48 blowout of Rocky Mountain College at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets (9-1) held a slight margin over the visiting Bears (6-4) after...
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College athlete sets school record in long jump
BOZEMAN — Sophomore Braden Tomlin set a Rocky Mountain College record in the long jump Wednesday during the Bobcat Preview held at Montana State. Tomlin, of Red Lodge, jumped 6.43 meters (converted to 21 feet, 1 inch) to land in third place. Pole vaulter Jay Jetmore finished third in...
KULR8
Providence Argos men head to MSU-Billings for basketball exhibition
GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence men return to Billings Wednesday night to face MSU-Billings in an exhibition game for the Argos. Providence is looking for a better result than the last time it was in the Magic City, a 90-72 loss Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. The Argos...
KULR8
MSUB men shoot past Providence in exhibition showdown
BILLINGS--Montana State University Billings came into tonight's exhibition matchup with the Argos 6-2 on the season, hosting a Providence squad trying to rebound after losing three of their last four matchups. The teams went into the half tied at 41, but the Yellowjackets quickly found their offensive rhythm. Carrington Wiggins...
KULR8
Carroll's Blair Stapleton named to 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team was announced on Wednesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women's Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women's soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams. In addition to being named...
KULR8
Lockwood boys, Hardin girls get wins in Class A basketball doubleheader
LOCKWOOD--It was a great environment tonight at Lockwood High School as the Lockwood Lions hosted the Hardin Bulldogs in a Class A basketball matchup. The girls were up first in a close contest, they were tied in the third quarter, but Hardin turned up the pressure with a couple of key plays from Aiyanna Big Man to extend their lead and come out with a 65-54 road win.
KULR8
Billings West wrestling eager to continue last year's success
Billings West wrestling has high hopes for this season. Last year, the program earned its first team trophy in nearly two decades. This year, West High boasts over 70 wrestlers on the team, all committed to achieving their golden goals this season.
KULR8
Safety awareness for bikers in winters
BILLINGS, Mont. - Biking during the winter may sound like a deal-breaker to a lot of people, however, some Montanans rely on bikes for their daily commutes year-round. For Waylon Warr, the winner of the Billings Commuter Challenge in 2021 and 2022, it's not just about reducing carbon footprint; he says biking provides him the freedom to not worry about car related costs and issues.
KULR8
Suspect arrested for threat found at Billings Senior High School
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat was found at Billings Senior High School Wednesday. Billings Public Schools told parents school administration was made water of a threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall that was posted on social media. The threat was directed towards Billings Senior High School for Dec....
KULR8
Victim of homicide in Billings apartment ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 8 at 11:05 a.m. The victim of Monday's homicide that happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street West has been identified. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told us the victim was identified as 39-year-old Joseph Sean Little Sr. His cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries.
KULR8
Billings Police add Community Service Officers to force
Billings, MT- The Billings Police Department have enlisted Community Service Officers to help lend a hand in the magic city. Four Community Service Officers were enlisted in the department. They answer concerned community calls, process scenes and write reports. C.S.O.'s are meant to support patrol officers and lighten the load...
KULR8
Police investigating suspicious death at a Billings apartment
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened in Billings Monday just before 6 p.m. The Billings Police Department said on social media a 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds in an apartment unit in the 1100 block of 28th Street West.
KULR8
Billings Police Respond to Homicide at Hillview Lane
Billings, MT- Billings Police are investigating a homicide at 412 Hillview Lane. BPD was requested to check the welfare of a 64-year-old man from another agency during the investigation. The victim was found deceased at the address with injuries. A 32-year-old woman is in custody in another jurisdiction. Sargent Beck...
KULR8
Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
KULR8
MET Transit holds their first on-the-spot interview job fair
BILLINGS, Mt: In addition to focusing on the completion of a new transit development plan by summer of next year, MET Transit organized their first in-person job fair today in Billings. Rusty Logan, MET Transit Manager for the city, said that due to a shortage of workers, they decided to...
