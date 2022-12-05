ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

kusi.com

Logan Heights Library due for renovations, as city looks for new location

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Changes are coming to the Logan Heights neighborhood. The old library building is set to receive a face-lift, and a new purpose as well. The current library is located on the corner of 28th Street and Logan Ave, and has been closed since 2009. Over the last 13 years, the 1920s era building has been neglected and fallen into disrepair.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Padres fund bike giveaway during Holiday Giving Tour

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres surprised over 125 second and third-graders with new bikes and helmets on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the spirit of their Holiday Giving Tour. The Padres, as a staple of San Diego community and culture, have made it a priority to support families during the holidays through gift donations, etc.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday

Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The faces of City Heights Square Mini Park.

City Heights Square Mini Park opened at 4061 43rd Street in 2014. It’s a beautiful urban refuge where neighbors can talk, relax, read, eat lunch, play a game of checkers or chess. The pocket park features trees, ample sunshine and public art, including a large mural that is alive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977

CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977. Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017. His...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Lucky Duck Foundation calls out failed homelessness initiatives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the homeless in San Diego by working with individual legislators toward change. Their initiative “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” is a means through which the organization shows the public what their leaders are truly accomplishing, or failing to accomplish. Strong,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego enjoys cheaper gas, trend likely to continue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the first month of December, San Diego saw gas prices decline significantly. Meanwhile, Californian legislators argue what the best means to ensure gas affordability will be moving forward. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss recent trends....
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Seaport Fudge Factory keeps the holidays sweet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seaport Fudge Factory is offering a range of holiday-themed treats to help make the holidays sweeter. Kacey McKinnon went there live in Seaport Village, where the chocolate tastes like Christmas.
SAN DIEGO, CA

