Logan Heights Library due for renovations, as city looks for new location
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Changes are coming to the Logan Heights neighborhood. The old library building is set to receive a face-lift, and a new purpose as well. The current library is located on the corner of 28th Street and Logan Ave, and has been closed since 2009. Over the last 13 years, the 1920s era building has been neglected and fallen into disrepair.
Padres fund bike giveaway during Holiday Giving Tour
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres surprised over 125 second and third-graders with new bikes and helmets on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the spirit of their Holiday Giving Tour. The Padres, as a staple of San Diego community and culture, have made it a priority to support families during the holidays through gift donations, etc.
The Chula Vista Police Dept. host 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. the Chula Vista Police Dept. will host the 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive. The department will ask for new shoes and socks for students who are unable to purchase new shoes at the start of the year. SGT...
Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday
Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
The faces of City Heights Square Mini Park.
City Heights Square Mini Park opened at 4061 43rd Street in 2014. It’s a beautiful urban refuge where neighbors can talk, relax, read, eat lunch, play a game of checkers or chess. The pocket park features trees, ample sunshine and public art, including a large mural that is alive...
City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977
CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977. Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017. His...
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
Dude Got Stranded Hiking, Lived on ‘Half Jar of Salsa for Two Weeks’
When you go out hiking, have you ever included a jar of salsa in your backpack? Most don’t. But a man who became stranded while hiking in Southern California did last month and it saved his life. Perhaps we all should. Eric, last name unknown, from Oceanside, California, had...
Vagrants kicked out of Serra Mesa military housing apartment after neighbors complain
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors on Murray Ridge Road in a Liberty Housing neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief as a group of vagrants have vacated a home in the area. On Monday, neighbors reached out to CBS 8 with concerns about what they said were squatters living nearby and dealing drugs.
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
Lucky Duck Foundation calls out failed homelessness initiatives
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the homeless in San Diego by working with individual legislators toward change. Their initiative “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” is a means through which the organization shows the public what their leaders are truly accomplishing, or failing to accomplish. Strong,...
San Diego enjoys cheaper gas, trend likely to continue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the first month of December, San Diego saw gas prices decline significantly. Meanwhile, Californian legislators argue what the best means to ensure gas affordability will be moving forward. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss recent trends....
Imperial Beach Pier to receive infrastructure improvements
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Imperial Beach Chamber of Commerce is kicking off their next phase of enhancements for the IB Pier. The pier is one of the main tourist attractions of the area. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live in Imperial Beach with the details.
National City approves 3 cannabis businesses, first weed lounge coming soon
SAN DIEGO — National City has high expectations after months of dealing with a three part permit process. Three cannabis businesses have been approved to move forward with their plans, including the first weed lounge in San Diego County. “With our ordinance we approved up to six, but yesterday...
John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
Seaport Fudge Factory keeps the holidays sweet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seaport Fudge Factory is offering a range of holiday-themed treats to help make the holidays sweeter. Kacey McKinnon went there live in Seaport Village, where the chocolate tastes like Christmas.
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
