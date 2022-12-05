ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions

It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Justyn-Henry Malloy: Getting to know the newest Detroit Tigers’ prospect

Who is Justyn-Henry Malloy?Justyn-Henry Malloy inside the numbers:What are the Detroit Tigers saying about Justyn-Henry Malloy:. There’s a new face in town, his name: Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Detroit Tigers acquired Malloy in a deal that sent Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves. Malloy is a position player, something the Tigers system has been bereft of for a long time. Now, the direction seems clear under the new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris. They have a profile they’re looking for when it comes to the offensive side of the ball and Malloy seems to fit the bill.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

The Lions are scoring more without T.J. Hockenson than they did with him

ALLEN PARK -- The T.J. Hockenson trade made sense. Yes, trading a Pro Bowl tight end to a division rival would hurt in the short term. But the Detroit Lions were buried in last place anyway, and weren’t prepared to pay him what he wanted. So they determined their best path forward was to get what they could now rather than risk losing him for nothing later.
DETROIT, MI

