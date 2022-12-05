Thanks to the hard work done by Krystal Raybon and her team of Christmas elves the town was decorated beautifully. The park was covered with lights and bounce houses for kids and fun for the younger set. The downtown area was glowing. Even the Santa House was ready for the big man himself. There were vendors selling all sorts of great items and good food to eat. The treasure hunt got underway around 9 in the morning with a kids section of clues and an adult section. Money was hidden with every clue. Parade time rolled around with plenty of music from the high school band and the sirens of the fire trucks as well as lots of motorcycles and cars from the car show.

JOAQUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO