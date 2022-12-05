Read full article on original website
Joaquin Christian Services Appreciates Support for a Great Christmas Festival
Thanks to the hard work done by Krystal Raybon and her team of Christmas elves the town was decorated beautifully. The park was covered with lights and bounce houses for kids and fun for the younger set. The downtown area was glowing. Even the Santa House was ready for the big man himself. There were vendors selling all sorts of great items and good food to eat. The treasure hunt got underway around 9 in the morning with a kids section of clues and an adult section. Money was hidden with every clue. Parade time rolled around with plenty of music from the high school band and the sirens of the fire trucks as well as lots of motorcycles and cars from the car show.
Shelby Savings Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Christmas Open House
December 8, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank is in the midst of celebrating 40 years servicing the community, and on December 8, 2022, their celebration included a Christmas open house for the community to attend. Will Lucas, Shelby Savings Bank, commented on the bank being in the community since 1982...
Farmers State Bank Hosting Christmas Open House
December 8, 2022 - Farmers State Bank is hosting a Christmas Open House on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the following branch locations from 9am until 3pm. There will be Collectible calendars and pot holders available as well as refreshments!. Center (Downtown) - 115 Shelbyville Street, Center, Texas 75935. Center...
City of Center Schedules Water System Maintenance in January
December 9, 2022 - The City of Center Public Water System, PWS #2100001, will be conducting water system maintenance beginning January 1, 2023, and lasting until January 31, 2023. The system will be switching to free chlorine as its main disinfection. This maintenance which is not a requirement, but is...
Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Dec. 12
December 9, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5pm in Council Room at Center City Hall. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guests and Visitors. Presentation of Christmas Parade Float Awards. II. Public...
Billie Lorraine (Johnson) Wilson
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Elysian Fields Rd. Hwy 31, Marshall, Texas, 75672. Billie was born and raised in Shelby County. She attended Center High School. Billie met the love of her life, Ellis O’Neal Wilson Sr. in Center...
BRK Meats Celebrates with Groundbreaking Event in Tenaha
Owners Barbara and Bobby Vice celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility with Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, City of Tenaha representatives and other community members. "Our goal here is to put in a slaughter facility here, we will be able to slaughter the animal we'll also be able...
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
Tenaha ISD Public Notice for Request for Proposal
December 9, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that Tenaha Independent School District has issued the following Request for Proposal (RFP) on the following:. 1. 77 Passenger School Bus (gasoline only) These items will be bid according to all applicable EDGAR provisions. Bid specifications can be obtained from the Operations...
Joaquin ISD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Agenda, Dec. 12
December 9, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of December 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6pm, at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. 1. Roll call, establishment of quorum, call to order – Joaquin ISD...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Dec. 8
December 9, 2022 - The last sale of 2022 will be next Thursday, December 15, 2022. There will be a special stocker cow sale next week. Good set of Bulls offered for sale too! More details to come!. Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange market report for December 8, 2022. Cattle Head Sold:...
Charles Edwards Nash
A homecoming celebration will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Open Door Baptist Church, 900 Cotton Ford Road, Center, Texas with Bishop William Nash, Jr. officiating. Interment is at Blount Chapel Cemetery in Center, Texas. Charles loved dancing, singing, and listening to music and making people...
Pauline Garrett Johnson
Funeral service is 11am Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Center Triumph Church, 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas 75935. Visitation is 10am until 6pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Community Funeral Home Chapel in Center. Interment is at Thompson Cemetery in Shelbyville with Bishop Howard Cloudy, Sr. officiating. She was...
Bears Fall to Bobcats 24-21 in State Football Semifinal
The Timpson Bears 2022 Varsity Football season fell just one game short of the state championship game when they lost by a 24-21 score to the Refugio Bobcats (14-1), on Thursday, during the Texas Class 2A Division 1 State Football Semifinals. Timpson's record finished at 14-1 this season. The Bears and coach Kerry Therwhanger's staff have a combined 40-3 record and a school record three state football semifinal appearances for the past three seasons.
