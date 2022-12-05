ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

The Independent

Neighbour of University of Idaho murder victims says 'front door was left wide open' after the killings

A neighbour of the University of Idaho students murdered in their off-campus rental home in Moscow last has revealed new details about the crime scene.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said. The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves...
MOSCOW, ID
WSVN-TV

Senate appoints first Haitian-American as US attorney of South Florida

(WSVN) - A historic choice for South Florida’s highest law enforcement post has been confirmed. Senate lawmakers gave the green light to appoint Markenzy LaPointe as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He is the first Haitian-American to serve in this role. LaPointe is a former...
MIAMI, FL

