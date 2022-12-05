Read full article on original website
No Santa Rally in 2022? 3 Top-Ranked Safe Sector ETFs to Buy
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street again started wavering in December, probably due to the relentless market forecasts about a looming recession and an uncertain Fed rate outlook. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan predict a U.S. recession in 2023. "Inflation is eroding everything I...
Genpact (G) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Genpact (G). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Genpact due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
AXIS Capital (AXS) Okays Share Buyback, Ups Dividend by 2.3%
The board of directors of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS approved a 2.3% hike in its annual dividend in its continued effort to boost shareholders value. With this, the payout now stands at 44 cents per share, compared with the earlier payout of 43 cents per share. Shareholders of record as of Dec 30, 2022 will receive the meatier dividend on Jan 18, 2023.
Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 9.96% year-to-date. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 41.98% year-to-date, and Assurant Inc, is down 13.23% year-to-date. AIZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
Fed Fatigue Leads to Dull December Trading
Resurgent Fed fears and subsequent recession anxieties kept a lid on any gains for most of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) saw a massive tumble on Monday as a new crop of concerns over another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve gripped Wall Street once more. The Dow turned in another huge loss on Tuesday, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- soared.
Wall Street Analysts Think Paypal (PYPL) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
D.R. Horton (DHI) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss. D.R. Horton, Inc.’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in pre-tax profit margin and 21% increase in revenues. These results reflect production capabilities, industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings across multiple brands.
General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.81, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices...
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLU, DUK, SO, SRE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLU) where we have detected an approximate $117.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.7% decrease week over week (from 232,720,000 to 231,070,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in trading today Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) is up about 0.1%, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) is off about 0.6%, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is higher by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLU Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Green Dot (GDOT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
