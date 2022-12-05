ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Flex! Week 15 vs. Dolphins Moved To Saturday Prime Time

By Harrison Reno
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVI3R_0jYDuBji00

The date and time for the Buffalo Bills versus Miami Dolphins Week 15 matchup has been announced by the NFL.

The race for first place in the AFC East is heating up. The Buffalo Bills (9-3) currently hold the lead over the second-place Miami Dolphins (8-4) after their 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday gave the Bills back first place. Yet, the drama is not over between these two teams.

The Week 15 game between the Bills and Dolphins has been made a primetime game. The pair will meet Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, as announced by the NFL on Monday.

After their clash in Week 3 came down to the final seconds, as the Dolphins beat the Bills 21-19, their rematch will have high stakes. The winner could likely secure their spot atop the AFC East.

The Bills are riding a three-game winning streak following a two-game losing streak. Their impressive early season form looks to have returned, with their most recent win over their rival, the New England Patriots, on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.

The Bills beat the Patriots 24-10 , their third straight victory over their rival, which also coupled as the Buffalo's first win against an opponent in the division, as their first division games resulted in losses to the Dolphins and Jets.

The Bills will play Sunday, Dec. 11, against the New York Jets (1 p.m.). On the same day, the Dolphins play the Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m.).

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Complex

Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash

The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. After leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record including back-to-back SWAC titles over the past three seasons in addition to landing top-tier talent including the No. 1-ranked player in high school Travis Hunter, it seemed as if Coach Prime was building not only an HBCU powerhouse, but a college football powerhouse. That all came to an abrupt end when the Colorado Buffaloes announced him as the 28th head coach in their program last Saturday night.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Army-Navy Decision

One of the greatest rivalries in sports will be taking place this weekend as Army faces off against Navy. It's become one of the greatest traditions in college football to watch the military academies battle it out on the field. Unfortunately, this year's game lost some of its luster. Both...
CARLSBAD, CA
Sporting News

FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games

The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
MONTANA STATE
Sporting News

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games

Only one FBS game is left to play before the start of bowl season. But it isn't the only college football game to be played on Saturday. Army-Navy will rightfully take centerstage in Philadelphia on Saturday as one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football; but it does not have championship or bowl eligibility at stake. Meanwhile, the FCS and Divisions II and III will play in their respective championship tournaments.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy