I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the No. 1 skill I wish more parents taught their kids today
Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own...
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
Fury at Parent Wanting to Teach a Lesson to 5-Year-Old Not Saying Thanks
A parent has been almost universally slammed online for wanting to take away their toddler's Advent calendar to teach them a lesson.
The cult of 'gentle parenting'
This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called "gentle parenting." Gentle parenting is the latest attempt by America's mental health industry to persuade moms (today's all-too-typical dad is a mere "parenting aide") to approach discipline such that both child behavior and child mental health problems increase, which they have, and dramatically so, since the early 1970s, when parents began taking their marching orders from psychologists and the like. (Full disclosure: Yours truly is a psychologist.)
Teen Grounded After Lecturing Parents About How They Never Learned Sign Language to Communicate With Their Mute Daughter
Parents play a vital role in their children's lives, shaping their opinions, values, and beliefs, and one of the most important aspects of parenting is effective communication. In order to ensure that children grow up to be well-rounded individuals, it is essential that parents take the time to listen to their children and understand their needs. This can be especially true when it comes to children with special needs.
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
Letting Go of Parenting Guilt
The media and influencers often push the idea that we need certain (expensive) things to improve our children's lives. Child development research tells us that secure relationships, authoritative parenting, and opportunities to explore are important. Taking care of your own mental health can improve your child's health and development. I...
‘Jellyfish Parenting’ Is the New Tiger Mom-ing. We Say, Hell Yes!￼
Recently, a conversation during my son’s ballet class caught me off guard: A fellow parent shared her Sunday schedule, how she whisks her child from ballet straight to swimming—an 18-minute walk if you make perfect time—for back-to-back classes with start and end times that overlap. Impressive, I originally thought. She’s really checking the boxes and exposing her kid to so much. That is, until I witnessed her battle said kid in the door as ballet was beginning. Let’s just say…he wasn’t having it.
Why Do We Reread Novels?
The mental imagery reading conjures up can be very different on two different occasions. The more vivid the reader’s mental imagery, the more likely information from the novel is imported into the reader’s real-world beliefs. Names may trigger more specific or more determinate mental imagery than words. So...
WATCH: Quitting Time, a Short Documentary About Work and Play
The story of Luis Jimenez, a New York City bus driver with an unexpected hobby.
What your kid’s teacher really wants for the holidays
Ask a teacher what gifts they hope to receive from their students during the holidays and the answer might be similar to that of Nancy LeBano, a speech therapist in southern New Jersey: “Not candles!”. According to LeBano and her colleagues, mugs are another no-go. Scratch-offs are nice gestures....
My Worship Experience
Until about three years ago nobody told me that there was no wrong way to worship. When this notion finally hit me like a brick across my head it all made sense. There are a dozen different ways to worship but each person has found one way more impactful than the others. My personal favorite is musical worship. Over these past three years I have been surrounding myself musical worship. I work at my church as a music department intern , at summer camp I would lead worship , and I have used Spanish music as a tool for worship.
Failing at croquembouche helped me overcome bullying
When I was a freshman in high school, I was nearly pushed down the stairs, startled by pop-up jocks from behind doors and called homophobic slurs. The day before Christmas break was one of the best school days of the year for most kids, second only to the last day of school. Every teacher would show movies while hungry teenagers ate every holiday treat in sight. I, however, couldn't get out of bed. Just the thought of those checkered halls made me sick. So, I told my mom I wasn't feeling well, faked a cough for good measure, crept back into bed, my duvet wrapped around me like a boa constrictor, and cried. I had never felt like I entirely fit in, but I had never been bullied like this. So, I tried to think of things that made me happy, like baking cookies with my mom and trying new recipes from my first cookbook, "Flour" by Joanne Chang.
Mother’s sacrifice teaches son a valuable lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sixth grade, circa the early 1990s. My mother, a third-grade dropout, sat on a couch about ten feet away from me. She had topped her class for all of the three years she attended elementary school. She was one of the many girls whose great potential was unrecognized by cultural preference to educate boys.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
