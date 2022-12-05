ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Glendale services to be impacted by holiday hours

The city of Glendale offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

All regularly scheduled Monday trash pickups will still occur. The Glendale Municipal Landfill will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Visit glendaleaz.com/trash_recycling or call 623-930-2660.

The Glendale Adult Center and the Glendale Community Center will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. The Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24 and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26. Visit glendaleaz.com/parksandrec .

Valley Metro buses, light rail and GUS 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Dec. 26. All services will operate on a normal Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. GUS 2 and 3 will not operate on Monday, Dec. 26. Reservations for Dial-a-Ride service for Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 must be made by noon Friday, Dec. 23 by calling the Dispatch Call Center.

There will be no Dial-A-Ride or On-Demand same-day service Monday, Dec. 26, as the On-Demand app will not be available on that day. Reservations can be made by calling Glendale’s Transit Services at 623-930-3500. ADA service will be available Dec. 26, based on a holiday/Sunday fixed-route schedule.

The Glendale Municipal Airport will remain open during the Christmas holiday, but the airport administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

All Glendale libraries will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. Visit Glendale offices and the Visitor Center will also be closed on Dec. 26. Check out VisitGlendale.com .

All regularly scheduled Monday trash pickups will still occur on Monday, Jan. 2. The Glendale Municipal Landfill will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Valley Metro buses, light rail and GUS 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2. All services will operate on a normal Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. GUS 2 and 3 will not operate on Monday, Jan. 2. Reservations for Dial-a-Ride service for Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 must be made by noon Friday, Dec. 30 by calling the Dispatch Call Center.

There will be no Dial-A-Ride or On-Demand same-day service on Monday, Jan. 2, as the On-Demand app will not be available on that day. Reservations can be made by calling Glendale’s Transit Services at 623-930-3500. ADA service will be available on Jan. 2, based on a holiday/Sunday fixed-route schedule.

The Glendale Municipal Airport will remain open during the New Year’s holiday, but the airport administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. The airport terminal will be open during normal business hours. The private terminal businesses will be closed during the holiday weekend. Both the lobby and restrooms will be available as a convenience to customers and visitors.

Visit Glendale administrative offices and Visitor Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Business hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Glendale Adult Center and the Glendale Community Center will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2.

Additionally, all of Glendale’s public libraries will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2 and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Community Policy