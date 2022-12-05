Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Tigers tame Coosa Christian in the second half for 63-41 area basketball victory
CEDAR BLUFF – The Cedar Bluff Tigers smell what first-year head coach Johnny Amison is cooking, and so far on the young basketball season, it’s been a pleasant aroma. The Tigers improved to 3-1 Thursday night and 2-0 in Class 1A, Area 12 play with a 63-41 victory over Coosa Christian. Cedar Bluff attacked the basket and created scoring opportunities to pull away in the second half against a physical Conqueror team, much to Amison’s delight.
Cutting it Close for Calhoun County Basketball
Calhoun County, AL – Tuesday basketball: Anniston wins another nail biter, this time hitting free throws at the end, Piedmont’s Odam opens his season with triple-double, with scores and more TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES Anniston 44, White Plains 42 Cleburne County 35, Woodland 32 Etowah 59, Cherokee County 48 Faith Christian 68, ASD 44 Glencoe 73, West […]
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
Goo Goo Dolls, OAR announce tour stop at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Amphitheatre
The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for 'The Big Night Out' tour next summer — and that includes a stop in Albertville.
weisradio.com
18 Wheeler VS Jeep Collision Monday Morning
According to reports from the Fort Payne Police Department, a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a Jeep occurred just after 7:00 Monday morning on Glenn Boulevard. We’ll have additional information once the accident report has been completed.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
DAVID CARROLL: Drunker than Cooter Brown
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near...
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
weisradio.com
Mrs. Doris Joan Beck
Austin beck, Martina Beck. A host of Nieces and Nephews. Mrs. Doris Beck, 75, of Collinsville Al. Parents: Henry and Versie Bowman. Sisters: Ellen Anderson, and Marie Morris.
WSFA
Human remains found in woods in Talladega Co.
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Munford, AL Tuesday. The remains were found on Swinford Lane. Investigators determined that they had been at the location for a long time. The remains will be sent...
weisradio.com
18 Wheeler Accident At Cherokee Health & Rehabilitation Center / UPDATED
Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 – when an 18 wheeler ran off the Cedar Bluff Road hitting 4 vehicles in the parking lot of Cherokee Health and Rehab. The occupied vehicle was pinned between the big rig and the Nursing Home building. The truck driver sustained some cuts and bruises to the head but was able to assist in backing the truck away from the pinned vehicle.
Obituary: Calvin Thomas Bailey
Calvin Thomas Bailey, age 89, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Calvin was born in Cullman. Calvin is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Bailey; his beloved daughters, Rhonda Bailey and Marsha Bailey; his grandsons, Jeremy (Amy) Hailes, Jeffrey Hailes; his granddaughter, Macy (Matthew) Crane; his great grandchildren, Ava Marie Hailes, Emma Grace Hailes, Troy Gannon Hailes; and his sister, Eloise Jackson. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Finis Unis and Zonie Campbell Bailey; and his sister, Lee Cook. Calvin loved his family and will be missed by many. He was a hard worker, who loved farming. Calvin will be buried at Mt. Zion cemetery at a later time.
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
