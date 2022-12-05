ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Will Avoid Lamar Jackson This Week

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0Dm6_0jYDtn2z00

Lamar Jackson's knee injury is expected to keep him out against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have caught a big break. According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson's knee injury, which knocked him from this past week's game against the Broncos, is expected to keep him out this week, when Baltimore visits Acrisrue Stadium

"I would say it's kind of week-to-week," Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability. "It's probably less likely this week, but it's not impossible. And then after that it will become more and more likely."

That leaves the door open for Jackson to return by Week 16, when the Steelers and Ravens play the finale of their annual home-and-home series in Baltimore.

The Steelers tend to contain Jackson better than any other team in the league but they'd still rather face his backup, Tyler Huntley than a former league MVP that has made a lucrative career of giving defenses hell with both his arm and his legs.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

Heyward Brothers Share Emotion Story About Connor's First TD

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have won four of their last five games heading into this weekend, but they’re reeling from the knee injury sustained by star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite that, the Ravens hope they can still pull out a win as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help them stay in first place in the AFC North and keep the Cincinnati Bengals at bay. Here are our Ravens Week 14 predictions as they take on the Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pick the winner in Steelers vs Ravens

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep the slimmest of playoff hopes alive, Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens is a must-win in every sense of the word. Things are lining up well for Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers are coming back home riding a two-game road winning streak and are getting Baltimore without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. There’s really no excuse for the Steelers to let this one slip away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release second injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a Week 14 slugfest. The Steelers will be starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Ravens will likely be starting Tyler Huntley due to Lamar Jackson working his way through a knee injury. Baltimore’s matchups with Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, and that could be the case once again on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Draws Generic Praise From Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Ahead Of Week 14 Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett will get his first opportunity to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. Pickett will have the advantage of opening his introduction to the rivalry at home in front of a friendly crowd at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers need to win the game to extend their current win streak to three games and the rookie signal caller’s performance will go a long way in determining the outcome.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy