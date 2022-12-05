Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Rochester Attempted Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the case of a Rochester man now serving a 20-year prison sentence for nearly killing his wife. The decision means 68-year-old Joseph Kinjanjui has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier upheld his conviction and sentence for the May 2019 crime.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
Emergency Response Team Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs and Firearms in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona County Emergency Response Team arrested a Winona man Friday as the result of a search warrant issued as part of a narcotics investigation. The Winona Police Department said in a news release that officers brought 24-year-old Antoine Davis into custody at a residence in...
URGENT: Rochester Woman Looking For Box Stolen By Porch Pirate
Another Grinch has decided to show up in Rochester, Minnesota. This time, the Grinch came in the form of a porch pirate on November 17th. The items in the box that was stolen have huge sentimental value and the owner is desperately asking for the items to be returned, no questions asked.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Steele County Free Fair Manager Scott Kozelka Reconized as IAFE Graduate
On November 30, 2022 our very own Scott Kozelka of the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna MN was recognized at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management. In a recent press release, it is...
Kenyon Truth in Taxation Hearing Tuesday
The City of Kenyon Truth in Taxation Public Hearing is Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Kenyon City Hall. The City Council did adopt a 6.8% maximum levy increase in September. That number can go down but not up when it's adopted at next week's regularly scheduled December 13, 2022 meeting.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Faribault Hospice Tree Lit Once Again
The 37th Annual Faribault Area Hospice Foundation Light Up A Life tree lighting ceremony was held last night on the campus of Allina Medical Center Faribault. Executive Director of the Faribault Hospice Board Rick Miller introduced Allina Health South Market President Michael Johnston for the welcome. Johnston added the dollars...
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
[Listen} November Weather SROC Tom Hoverstad
Tom Hoverstad Scientist at the Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca said November began very warm and dry. We did set some all time record highs the first part of November. Then the change came around the middle of the month to much colder and wetter. attachment-TOM SROC 12-6...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
