Holiday Lights At Bishop Hills
The Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular is celebrating the holiday season all the way up to December 26th. Lights are on from 6:30 to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 on Fridays and Saturdays. The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is spending time each night in Bishop Hills, giving...
Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market
Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosts Holiday Raffle
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle on Thursday, December 8th. The event will have prizes, complimentary drinks, food, entertainment, and a live raffle. Some of the prizes are $1,000 cash, 120-pound beef, a Traeger Wi-Fi pellet grill, gift cards, and more. It’s free, but to enter...
Sewer Main Break within Amarillo Civic Center
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. An original cast iron pipe tied to the sewer main within the Amarillo Civic Center has caused several sections of the building to be closed. The main impact of the break is within the northeast section...
High Tea Tradition Starting in Hereford
An ornate old fashioned display unit displaying various colorful china tea cups within a kitchen. The Historic E.B House in Hereford is starting a new Christmas tradition with Holiday High Teas. The tradition has begun and will continue through December on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th at 10:30 am...
WT Donning Of The Stoles Celebration The Day Before Graduation
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Nelson Not Running For Reelection
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has announced today that she will not be running for re-election. Ginger Nelson released her announcement by adding a list of accomplishments she has had since becoming mayor in May of 2017. Nelson says “From the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to Sod Poodles...
Legal Aid Looking Into Deceptive Apartment Practices
Cypress Creek Apartments has been under legal scrutiny for tenant complaints. Under Texas law, tenants have complained about conditions in various apartments, including leaky pipes, flooding, mold, and a lack of adequate heat. Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has taken many complaints from tenants, all with the similar argument that...
Boys Ranch Football Players Nominated on All-District
Four football players at the Boys Ranch High School have been named to the 2A District 1 first team. Some of the Players on the first team were as followed:. Boys Ranch was also honored to have some players part of the second team and honorable mentions for All-District. Second...
