ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals

Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top six most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Nov. 27

A house in Morro Bay that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the last two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $764.
MORRO BAY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities, Sierra Vista to pay $22.5 million to federal government. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kcbx.org

Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy