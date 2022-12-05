Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
San Luis Obispo: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo increased in the last week to $632. That’s $174 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $519.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Pismo Beach the week of Nov. 27?
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pismo Beach in the last four weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $806.
Trial to decide future of 2,400-acre Wild Cherry Canyon has ended. Here’s what’s next
PG&E is battling a home developer over its lease for the land.
Construction of Union Road, Golden Hill intersection progresses
– Construction of the dogbone-shaped roundabout at the corner of Union and Golden Hill roads in Paso Robles is about a month ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates, the year-long project may finish ahead of schedule. “Despite the recent rain, we’re making good progress,” says Capital Project Engineer Ditas...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals
Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities
After a unanimous vote at the Lompoc City Council, fees will be reinstated for late payments on city utility bills beginning April 2023. The post Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Location, location, location: Some in the Tri-Counties got a little rain, while others got a lot
It was mostly light rainfall for the Central and South Coasts during the last five days, but the totals are impressive for some spots. The mountains in the Tri-Counties had the highest rainfall totals. Cuesta Grade recorded nearly 5.8” of rain, and San Marcos Pass had 4.8”. The...
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top six most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Nov. 27
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the last two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $764.
syvnews.com
Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos resumes dining hours ahead of February hotel reopening
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos is open and serving the public again, four years after it closed in late 2018. While only the bar and restaurant portion of the 6.5-acre property is operational at this time, plans to reopen the luxury resort are slated for February of 2023, said resort spokeswoman Courtney Perkins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home
The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims
Twin Cities, Sierra Vista to pay $22.5 million to federal government. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade canceled
The City of Morro Bay has canceled its annual Lighted Boat Parade because of the anticipated rain and wind.
kcbx.org
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why
Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Tally Ho let’s Go…slow? Area road altered to slow traffic
The city of Arroyo Grande is set to reopen Tally Ho Road from James Way to State Route 227 on December 9 after an intentional redesign to slow traffic is completed. The post Tally Ho let’s Go…slow? Area road altered to slow traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
New Times
SLO County supervisors adopt controversial new Paso Robles basin ordinance
Despite pleas and legal threats from the local agricultural industry, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors narrowly adopted a new planting ordinance for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin on Dec. 6. The ordinance—the first major change in county policy for the parched basin in almost a decade—expands landowners'...
Comments / 0