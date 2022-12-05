Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama offensive lineman in transfer portal finds new home at SEC school
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, has chosen Kentucky as his new school. Bowles made his announcement Thursday on Kentucky Sports Radio, becoming the first of the dozen Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season to find a new home.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Recruiting Update: 5-Star Official Visitors for Alabama
Alabama has played their final game of the season in Tuscaloosa but there is still plenty of football activities happening on campus. For starters, the Crimson Tide will be hosting three 5-star recruits and one up and coming 4-star recruit Dec. 9th-11th. 5-stars DL James Smith #15 and EDGE Qua...
How does losing backups to transfer portal affect Alabama? Nick Saban explains
When an Alabama player enters the transfer portal, fan reaction is typically shaped by two things: how highly-rated of a recruit was he, and how much did he play?. For the 18 scholarship players who entered the portal during or after last season, and the 11 more that have entered since the start of this season, the answers are all over the board. Multiple five-star recruits have left the program, as have lesser-known players that most fans would struggle to name.
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
How Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster is looking after transfers
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil. There are a few factors to consider with the depth chart in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 meeting with Kansas State. So far, 12 Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal in...
Alabama football commits that won or will play for a state title
It’s been a good year for Miles McVay. The 6-foot-6, near-360-pound lineman had his recruitment see a boost, nabbing an offer from Alabama among others. He visited the Tide later in the spring and committed in the summer. This fall, with his East (Ill.) St. Louis Flyers, McVay helped extend a dynasty.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Temperatures remain above average through the weekend
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; the fog will dissipate slowly by mid to late morning, giving way to a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high between 75 and 79 degrees for most communities. Today’s record high in Birmingham is 79 set in 1978, and the average high for December 8 is 58. A few isolated showers are possible over North Alabama today, but nothing widespread.
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
wbrc.com
Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
ABC 33/40 News
Legion FC announces new contracts for trio of veteran players
The start of the 2023 USL Championship season is still a few months away but Birmingham Legion FC has started solidifying its roster for the upcoming season over the last month, resigning three players who have played a key role in the club's short history. Defender Alex Crognale will be...
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
Comments / 0