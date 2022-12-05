Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosts Holiday Raffle
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle on Thursday, December 8th. The event will have prizes, complimentary drinks, food, entertainment, and a live raffle. Some of the prizes are $1,000 cash, 120-pound beef, a Traeger Wi-Fi pellet grill, gift cards, and more. It’s free, but to enter...
kgncnewsnow.com
Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market
Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Holiday Lights At Bishop Hills
The Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular is celebrating the holiday season all the way up to December 26th. Lights are on from 6:30 to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 on Fridays and Saturdays. The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is spending time each night in Bishop Hills, giving...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
kgncnewsnow.com
High Tea Tradition Starting in Hereford
An ornate old fashioned display unit displaying various colorful china tea cups within a kitchen. The Historic E.B House in Hereford is starting a new Christmas tradition with Holiday High Teas. The tradition has begun and will continue through December on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th at 10:30 am...
It’s Official. I’m Naming This “Best Light Display In Amarillo.”
I recently took the kids out for a night on the town to look at Christmas lights. There were all of the displays you would usually expect; grandiose displays of yuletide cheer for blocks and blocks. However, there was one that I'm going to name the best light display in...
Take A Holiday Themed Trolley Ride Through Amarillo
In case you are out of ideas for enjoying the days leading up until Christmas and are running out of ideas for a family venture, here's yet another thing you can add to your holiday bucket list this season. Cozy up and take a ride on a trolley car with...
kgncnewsnow.com
Sewer Main Break within Amarillo Civic Center
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. An original cast iron pipe tied to the sewer main within the Amarillo Civic Center has caused several sections of the building to be closed. The main impact of the break is within the northeast section...
Downtown Amarillo Underground Tunnels a Movie Theater Location?
One of the first things I learned when I started working in downtown Amarillo was that there were tunnels connecting different businesses in the area. They did come in handy. I would use the tunnels in my building to walk in the winter months. It was a great way to...
Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo
When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
silverstreakonline.com
Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet
Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
The Famous Artist That Painted This Mural In Amarillo
If you've ever been to the J. Marvin Jones building downtown, you might have noticed the large mural near the ceiling that circles the entire office. Depicting a time period spanning from the 1500s to the early 1900s, the mural pays homage to the pioneers of the American Southwest. The wall depicts scenes such as Texas settlers fighting with natives in the area, or settlers in the 1800s working on their farms and ranches.
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Nelson Not Running For Reelection
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has announced today that she will not be running for re-election. Ginger Nelson released her announcement by adding a list of accomplishments she has had since becoming mayor in May of 2017. Nelson says “From the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to Sod Poodles...
kgncnewsnow.com
WT Donning Of The Stoles Celebration The Day Before Graduation
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
abc7amarillo.com
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Comments / 0