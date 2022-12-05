ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosts Holiday Raffle

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle on Thursday, December 8th. The event will have prizes, complimentary drinks, food, entertainment, and a live raffle. Some of the prizes are $1,000 cash, 120-pound beef, a Traeger Wi-Fi pellet grill, gift cards, and more. It’s free, but to enter...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market

Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Holiday Lights At Bishop Hills

The Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular is celebrating the holiday season all the way up to December 26th. Lights are on from 6:30 to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 on Fridays and Saturdays. The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is spending time each night in Bishop Hills, giving...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?

It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

High Tea Tradition Starting in Hereford

An ornate old fashioned display unit displaying various colorful china tea cups within a kitchen. The Historic E.B House in Hereford is starting a new Christmas tradition with Holiday High Teas. The tradition has begun and will continue through December on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th at 10:30 am...
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Sewer Main Break within Amarillo Civic Center

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. An original cast iron pipe tied to the sewer main within the Amarillo Civic Center has caused several sections of the building to be closed. The main impact of the break is within the northeast section...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
silverstreakonline.com

Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet

Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Famous Artist That Painted This Mural In Amarillo

If you've ever been to the J. Marvin Jones building downtown, you might have noticed the large mural near the ceiling that circles the entire office. Depicting a time period spanning from the 1500s to the early 1900s, the mural pays homage to the pioneers of the American Southwest. The wall depicts scenes such as Texas settlers fighting with natives in the area, or settlers in the 1800s working on their farms and ranches.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Nelson Not Running For Reelection

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has announced today that she will not be running for re-election. Ginger Nelson released her announcement by adding a list of accomplishments she has had since becoming mayor in May of 2017. Nelson says “From the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to Sod Poodles...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WT Donning Of The Stoles Celebration The Day Before Graduation

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy