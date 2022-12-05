ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:25 p.m. EST

UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Haiti says close to 60% of the capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have forced thousands to flee their homes. She adds that has left nearly 20,000 people facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” for the first time as a cholera outbreak spreads through Haiti. Ulrika Richardson painted a grim picture Thursday of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance and the number of cholera deaths rising to 283. She says close to 12,000 people have been hospitalized with the disease since Oct. 2 and there are now more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases.
Reuters

Plane carrying basketball star Griner lands in U.S

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A plane carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early on Friday, nearly 10 months after she was detained in Russia. Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
AFP

US basketball star Griner arrives home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Rambo Who Shot at Cops Confirms He Was in Wagner Group

The suspected Russian deserter accused of going full Rambo and opening fire on Russian police officers confirmed he had served in the Wagner Group, according to state media. Pavel Nikolin on Tuesday allegedly used a machine gun to shoot at police officers in Russia’s Rostov region near the Ukrainian border. When asked if he had served in Wagner—a private Russian military force that has been tied to the Kremlin—Nikolin reportedly said “yes.” He is then said to have hesitated before adding: “May I not answer this question?” Nikolin earlier told reporters that he shot at the cops because he hadn’t realized he’d crossed the border into Russia and mistook the officers for members of the Ukrainian military. One of the officers was injured in the attack. Nikolin was then detained the following day, allegedly surrendering to Russian special forces without resistance after seeing their uniforms. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee—which probes the country’s most serious crimes—he has a criminal history of robbery and theft. Wagner has reportedly been recruiting from Russia’s prisons to bolster the war on Ukraine.Read it at RIA Novosti
Reuters

Twenty oil tankers wait to cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait -shipping agency

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - One more tanker took to 20 on Friday the number of vessels waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the Tribeca shipping agency said, amid talks to disperse the build-up. On Thursday, dismissing pressure from abroad over the lengthening queue, Turkey's maritime authority said it would continue to keep out of its waters oil tankers that lacked the appropriate insurance letters, and it needed time for checks.

