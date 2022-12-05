Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:25 p.m. EST
UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Haiti says close to 60% of the capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have forced thousands to flee their homes. She adds that has left nearly 20,000 people facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” for the first time as a cholera outbreak spreads through Haiti. Ulrika Richardson painted a grim picture Thursday of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance and the number of cholera deaths rising to 283. She says close to 12,000 people have been hospitalized with the disease since Oct. 2 and there are now more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Plane carrying basketball star Griner lands in U.S
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A plane carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early on Friday, nearly 10 months after she was detained in Russia. Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift
NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, part of what appears to be the Kremlin's scaled-back ambition to secure only the bulk of territory it has claimed.
Brittney Griner arrives in US after prisoner exchange with Russia
The American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to the US early on Friday after being freed in a high-profile prisoner exchange from nearly 10 months in detention in Russia. The deal, in which she was swapped for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, secured the release of the most prominent...
US basketball star Griner arrives home after Russia prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
Russian Rambo Who Shot at Cops Confirms He Was in Wagner Group
The suspected Russian deserter accused of going full Rambo and opening fire on Russian police officers confirmed he had served in the Wagner Group, according to state media. Pavel Nikolin on Tuesday allegedly used a machine gun to shoot at police officers in Russia’s Rostov region near the Ukrainian border. When asked if he had served in Wagner—a private Russian military force that has been tied to the Kremlin—Nikolin reportedly said “yes.” He is then said to have hesitated before adding: “May I not answer this question?” Nikolin earlier told reporters that he shot at the cops because he hadn’t realized he’d crossed the border into Russia and mistook the officers for members of the Ukrainian military. One of the officers was injured in the attack. Nikolin was then detained the following day, allegedly surrendering to Russian special forces without resistance after seeing their uniforms. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee—which probes the country’s most serious crimes—he has a criminal history of robbery and theft. Wagner has reportedly been recruiting from Russia’s prisons to bolster the war on Ukraine.Read it at RIA Novosti
Twenty oil tankers wait to cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - One more tanker took to 20 on Friday the number of vessels waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the Tribeca shipping agency said, amid talks to disperse the build-up. On Thursday, dismissing pressure from abroad over the lengthening queue, Turkey's maritime authority said it would continue to keep out of its waters oil tankers that lacked the appropriate insurance letters, and it needed time for checks.
