College student goes missing while on camping trip with friends, Texas family says

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old University of Houston student who went missing during a camping trip with friends, according to family and media reports.

Aamir Ali was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Potters Creek Park by Canyon Lake, according to his brother, Qasim Ali. Canyon Lake is in Comal County between San Antonio and Austin.

“He went camping with his friends and last told his friends that he is going on a walk,” Aamir’s brother said.

As friends went looking for Ali, they found his “ cell phone, clothes and headphones ” on the shore, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department joined the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in the search, which began Saturday , according to KSAT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-620-3400.

Eyes rolling
3d ago

You can’t trust your so-called friends these days, just look at what happened to the man in Houston last month out with his friends.

Boodles G
3d ago

Why would he go off walking by himself? Did he need a peace of mind and go for a swim and drown? Hopefully his friends are being truthful

