SANTA ROSA -- No food goes to waste at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Any donated food that does not get bagged up for grocery distribution, the food bank makes into fresh meals that are ready to eat with those leftover bulk ingredients. At 10 a.m. sharp every day, the food bank's kitchen gets to work. It is an all-hands on deck process, following the direction of Chef Don Nolan. Volunteers cook up the recipes he comes up with that very morning, after looking at what he has. "What I have available is what I end up making," Nolan said.In the pantry...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO