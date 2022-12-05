ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 3

PhillyBite

Free Fun Things to Do in Bucks County PA

- During your visit to Pennsylvania, make sure you stop by some of the many free things to do in Bucks County. From the Peddler's Village to the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection, there are a variety of fun attractions in Bucks County that are worth checking out. Washington Crossing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
INDIANA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to familiar spot

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County. Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The BYOB, full-service restaurant...
EASTON, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
