PhillyBite
Free Fun Things to Do in Bucks County PA
- During your visit to Pennsylvania, make sure you stop by some of the many free things to do in Bucks County. From the Peddler's Village to the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection, there are a variety of fun attractions in Bucks County that are worth checking out. Washington Crossing...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
Shady Brook Farms Is Home to One of the Best Bars in All of Bucks County
The bar has become an essential stop for visitors to the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular farms is home to one of the area’s most popular bars, and local residents are taking notice. Staff writers for 94.5 PST wrote about the establishment. Shady Brook Farms, located...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to familiar spot
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County. Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The BYOB, full-service restaurant...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
The proposed location has been a contentious issue in the area.Photo byiStock. As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times.
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
