AP source: New York Mets agree to sign AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander days after ace Jacob deGrom leaves for Texas

Brittney Griner landed in her home state of Texas early Friday, nearly 10 months after she was jailed in Russia. The WNBA star’s plane touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland after she was freed in a prisoner swap deal brokered between the White House and the Kremlin. U.S. authorities exchanged “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner at Abu Dhabi airport on Thursday. Griner, who was detained in Moscow in February after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage, will now be given medical treatment after her time in a Russian penal colony, President Joe Biden said. The president spoke to Griner in an Oval Office phone call on Thursday accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner. After the call, Biden said: “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances.”Brittney Griner is home. She just walked off a plane in San Antonio. Stay with #NBC10Boston #NECN for the latest. @RaulNBCBoston @MonicaNBCBoston @OscarJournalist pic.twitter.com/oIN09q0kPu— Susan Tran (@susantran) December 9, 2022 Read it at Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO