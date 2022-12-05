ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

94.5 PST

Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
Princeton Packet

Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing

A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

Nominate Now for Mercer County, NJ Woman of Achievement Awards

Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work. Mercer County Executive...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

When Is New Jersey’s First “Christmassy” Day?

Are you in the Christmas spirit yet? You should be because apparently, today (December 7) is the first “Christmassy” day in New Jersey!. Honestly, before reading about this, I had no idea that “Christmassy” was a real word, but it is! The first Christmassy day is different for each state, but based on a ton of research done by Family Destinations Guide, today is the day we should be feeling it in New Jersey!
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closes for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly, and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the "Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

