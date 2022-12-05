Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!
If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
Is Bertucci’s Dead? Another Restaurant Abruptly Closed in Marlton, NJ
Another one! It looks like things are going downhill pretty rapidly for Bertucci's!. You may have caught wind of this when the Bertucci's by the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne PA just closed abruptly, which you can read more about HERE. Well the same thing just happened at this South...
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Nominate Now for Mercer County, NJ Woman of Achievement Awards
Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work. Mercer County Executive...
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
Pregnant Pedestrian Struck By Jeep In Central Jersey Crosswalk: Police
A pregnant woman was struck by a Jeep in Edison, authorities said. At 8:41 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, a 31-year-old woman from Edison was struck in the crosswalk at Route 514E and Sunrise Drive, police said. She was conscious and alert when transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The driver,...
Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care. The scans led to an...
When Is New Jersey’s First “Christmassy” Day?
Are you in the Christmas spirit yet? You should be because apparently, today (December 7) is the first “Christmassy” day in New Jersey!. Honestly, before reading about this, I had no idea that “Christmassy” was a real word, but it is! The first Christmassy day is different for each state, but based on a ton of research done by Family Destinations Guide, today is the day we should be feeling it in New Jersey!
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closes for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly, and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the "Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
This Holiday Photo-Op Is Coming To The Trenton Farmers Market
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Trenton Farmers Market is spreading some holiday cheer this weekend!. It’s the perfect time to start getting as many pictures of your kids with Santa to slap on the front of your Christmas cards and this is the perfect opportunity!
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
Dozens of Neglected Dogs, Cats Cared for at Manahawkin Shelter After Removal From ‘Horrific’ Conditions
Cleaned of encrusted feces, dogs that were rescued from tragically overcrowded conditions in Brick settled into a warm rest in blankets donated by an outpouring from Southern Ocean County residents, reported volunteers from the Friends of the Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter on Monday. After emergency care and bathing, “they...
