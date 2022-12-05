Read full article on original website
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
This $3.5 Million Extraordinary Home in University Park Texas Provides Chic Finishes From Top To Bottom For Absolute Comfort
4507 Shenandoah Ave Home in University Park, Texas for Sale. 4507 Shenandoah Ave, University Park, Texas greets you with an extra wide iron framed door as the opening of an architectural masterpiece, followed by Gourmet kitchen, pool with modern water features, fireplace, ceiling fan. heaters and etc. This Home in University Park offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,362 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4507 Shenandoah Ave, please get in touch with Maggie Parks (Phone: 214.493.2407) and Kodi Nelson (Phone: 214.535.7500) at Rogers Healy and Associates for full support and perfect service.
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
Dallas-Fort Worth house prices still strong year over year, but falling fast from their springtime peaks
DALLAS — Home price growth in Dallas-Fort Worth is holding stronger on a year-over-year basis than other Texas metros and the nation as a whole, according to a new report from CoreLogic. But home prices in DFW are falling from their peaks at a faster pace than the national average.
Study names Dallas among best cities in US for long layovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody hates a layover. It’s time-consuming and most of the time there is nothing to do in the airport other than spend money. However, some layovers end up becoming fun memories and adventures of their own. A new report from Lawn Love has ranked 128...
Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
What is carriage driving? North Texas stable shows us all about this interesting sport
So, what is carriage driving?
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022
DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
Check out these highly-recommended sushi restaurants in Frisco
One of my favorite foods is sushi. I am always looking for new and good sushi restaurants in different areas. Search no more, here are the best sushi restaurants in Frisco. We found highly-recommended restaurants from Facebook and Yelp.
This North Texas restaurant is selling gingerbread houses to fundraise for Habitat for Humanity
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lazy Dog Restaurants is using the holiday spirit to give back this season. The chain, with locations around North Texas, is selling gingerbread houses to support Habitat for Humanity. Officials are calling the initiative Houses for the Holidays. “For the most part, we see families coming...
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
Frisco looks at next steps for Grand Park
The two words added to a Frisco City Council Work Session slideshow on Tuesday, Dec. 6, were a succinct way to ask a big question.
Groundbreaking on New Project to Meet Affordable Housing Needs in Old East Dallas
With more people moving to North Texas comes growing pains. While Dallas city leaders say they welcome new development and economic opportunity, the growth can bring struggles for generations of families who can no longer afford to live in neighborhoods that are transforming. However, there is an effort to help...
Fort Worth’s New Concert Venue Gets its Promised Tim Love Restaurant — Your First Look at Tannahill’s Tavern
The true tavern food includes duck confit shepherd's pie at Tannahill's. (Photo by Kevin Marple) Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love pulled out all the stops in opening his Tannahill’s Music Hall in conjunction with Live Nation back in October. Now Cowtown’s new live music venue has been joined by its promised Tavern, which is supplying fuel for the shows. And more.
Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023
This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
