luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Extraordinary Home in University Park Texas Provides Chic Finishes From Top To Bottom For Absolute Comfort

4507 Shenandoah Ave Home in University Park, Texas for Sale. 4507 Shenandoah Ave, University Park, Texas greets you with an extra wide iron framed door as the opening of an architectural masterpiece, followed by Gourmet kitchen, pool with modern water features, fireplace, ceiling fan. heaters and etc. This Home in University Park offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,362 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4507 Shenandoah Ave, please get in touch with Maggie Parks (Phone: 214.493.2407) and Kodi Nelson (Phone: 214.535.7500) at Rogers Healy and Associates for full support and perfect service.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests

Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Study names Dallas among best cities in US for long layovers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody hates a layover. It’s time-consuming and most of the time there is nothing to do in the airport other than spend money. However, some layovers end up becoming fun memories and adventures of their own. A new report from Lawn Love has ranked 128...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West

After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
PLANO, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s New Concert Venue Gets its Promised Tim Love Restaurant — Your First Look at Tannahill’s Tavern

The true tavern food includes duck confit shepherd's pie at Tannahill's. (Photo by Kevin Marple) Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love pulled out all the stops in opening his Tannahill’s Music Hall in conjunction with Live Nation back in October. Now Cowtown’s new live music venue has been joined by its promised Tavern, which is supplying fuel for the shows. And more.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023

This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

