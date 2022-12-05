Read full article on original website
11 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: Dec. 8 -11
At the Snow N Glow holiday festival, attendees can take in holiday fireworks, enjoy a snow tubing and play area complete with fresh snow and rent their own private igloo. Santa will be stopping by daily and there will be an extravagant walk-through lighting display made with one million lights. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar.
10 Scenic Hikes Within an Hour of San Diego
Easy: Great for beginners who are new to exercising. Moderate: Recreational hikers and runners in decent shape. Hard: Experienced hikers in good physical condition. Where: Start on Awma Road off Alicia Parkway in Aliso Viejo. (Don’t just follow a GPS!) Take the Aliso Creek Trail and then choose from several options, depending on how far you want to go.
Addison Becomes San Diego's First 3-Star Michelin Restaurant
There are only 14 three-star Michelin restaurants in the country. California has seven. Six of those Michelin stars are in the Bay Area (French Laundry, Manresa, Benu, Quince, Atelier Crenn, SingleThread). The other is now in San Diego. Addison restaurant did it. After years of hard work and almost singular...
SD's Top Chef Recipes: Chef Q's Uptown Sink Gumbo
It’s cold out—well, cold for us San Diegans at least (ignore us, Idaho). And with 5 p.m. feeling more like 10 p.m. these days, all we really want are holiday lights outside, cozy blankets inside, reality TV and comfort food to fill our evenings with. So, we looked...
